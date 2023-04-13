Lori Harvey Slays In Plunging Black Halter Dress As Damson Idris Romance Heats Up: Photos

Lori Harvey turned up the heat in an incredible, barely-there black dress for an A-list party on Wednesday night. The stunning model, fresh off her recent beach getaway with boyfriend Damson Idris, slipped into the revealing ensemble for fashion company Revolve’s 20th anniversary bash in Hollywood.

Taking to her Instagram, Lori shared an eye-popping album of her daring look. The dress featured a plunging neckline to end all plunging necklines. Rocking a slick-backed ‘do and a set of simple diamond stud earrings, Lori took the chic style to a whole new level. She also added fun snaps from the starry night out with Hollywood’s elite. Lori is the moment.

The romance between the youngest daughter of Steve Harvey and the London-born actor is also very much the moment. The pair first caused romance speculation after they were spotted out on a date in December 2022. The Snowfall star then confirmed they were an item the next month when he took to his Instagram Story with an adorable PDA photo of the pair. Since then, its been a whirlwind of dinner dates, Oscar parties, and beach holidays!

Damson recently opened up about how he navigates the new relationship despite the constant scrutiny of social media. “I’m not letting certain things affect me, and I’m also understanding that life is life and that social media is social media,” he said to Complex (via Hello Beautiful). “Sometimes you may do different things. Sometimes you may act out of touch sometimes, but you learn. People are able to look at those choices and learn. With my private life today, with my relationship today, uh, it’s great. Life is great and I’m just moving forward.”

The couple’s coupling comes almost 10 months after Lori’s breakup with Michael B. Jordan. Back in the beginning of June 2022, Lori and the Black Panther actor reportedly called it off after dating for more than a year, according to a source for People. “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” the insider said. “They still love each other. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”