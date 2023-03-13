Lori Harvey Stuns In Plunging Jacket As She Risks Awkward Run-In With Ex Michael B. Jordan At VF Party

Lori Harvey was the definition of “gorgeous” when she attended the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday (Mar. 12). The 26-year-old daughter of Steve Harvey attended the bash at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, and she seemed to get the memo of how the unofficial theme was “skin, sheer, and sex” (or, as Cosmopolitan put it, “Pretty Much Every Celeb Stepped Out in a Naked Dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party”). While Lori was nowhere near as faux-exposed as some of the other attendees, her plunging gold lamé jacket that she wore without a shirt certainly brought some drama.

Speaking of, Lori risked more than a wardrobe malfunction with her outfit at the VF party. After he was featured throughout the 2023 Oscars program, Michael B. Jordan, Lori’s ex, also attended Vanity Fair’s after-party. Michael, 36, wore a Tiffany & Co Victoria® necklace, Tiffany diamond studs, and Tiffany Forever band rings to the bash. The jewelry shone brightly against his all-black outfit, which included a black fabric rose as a statement piece.

It’s unclear if Lori and Michael interacted at all at the party. CNN reports that In-N-Out burgers were being served, that “Kate Bosworth and Justin Long were spotted in line for a photo booth,” and that the newly-minted Oscar winner Brendan Fraser was spotted “catching up” with his Blast from the Past costar Alicia Silverstone.

Lori and Michael B. went their separate ways in June 2022 after dating for more than a year. At the start of the year, Lori and Snowfall star Damson Idris confirmed the rumors that they were dating by going public with their relationship. Though Lori and Damson, 31, have spent time together at high-profile events, it appears he wasn’t her “plus-one” for the VF party.

In February, Michael B. revealed that he’s not actively seeking a new relationship. “It’s gonna happen when it’s supposed to happen,” he said in an interview with Rolling Stone. “Of course, I think about it, but I definitely want to try to be responsible with that, knowing how I wanted to be as present as possible.”

“I’m a firm believer in that what’s for you is what’s for you, and coming out of that situation — not to give it, you know, any energy and kind of move from that — is you know, it was an experience for me to grow and learn,” Michael B. said in a separate interview with CBS Mornings. “I’m in my light right now. This is my Jordan year, I mean that. This is my year. There’s so much going on, so many blessings, so many great things. This is at a point in my career where there’s not a lot of people telling me ‘no,’ and everything’s wide open.”