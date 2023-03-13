Ciara Wears Insanely Sexy Sheer Mesh Gown To Oscars After-Party: Photos

Ciara, 37, completely owned her body at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12. The singer wore a sexy sheer mesh gown with a plunging neckline over nothing but her black underwear. Ciara also rocked black velvet gloves, black heels, and silver earrings as she showed off her smoking-hot body for everyone to see. Ciara styled her dark brunette hair in a sleek bob for the night out.

Ciara attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with her husband, Russell Wilson, 34. The Denver Broncos quarterback looked handsome in a black jacket that he wore over a black button-up shirt with matching pants. Russell posed for photos with his wife, who truly stole the show with her insanely sexy outfit. Of course, Ciara got plenty of solo shots at the party, as she should!

Ciara and Russell usually always attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, which is filled with huge stars from all walks of Hollywood. Last year, Ciara wore a shiny, merlot-hued ensemble with chic cutouts on the chest and on her midriff. She slicked her hair back and played up her eyes with some matching metallic shadow. Russell, meanwhile, wore a black, double-breasted suit, with his shirt unbuttoned enough to reveal a diamond cross and a bit of chest.

At the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Ciara wore a sparkling, sheer dress that put her baby bump on display. The “Like A Boy” singer was pregnant with her son Win Harrison Wilson at the time. She gave birth to her baby boy on July 23, 2020, over three years after Ciara and Russell welcomed their daughter Sienna Wilson, 5.

Ciara and Russell tied the knot in England in July 2016. Ciara also has another son, Future Jr., 8, with her ex, Future. They were engaged for a short period of time before Ciara called it off. Russell and Future Jr. have a very close relationship.