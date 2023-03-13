Billie Eilish Holds Hands With BF Jesse Rutherford For Date Night At VF Oscar Party

Date night! Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford got glammed up for a night out at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on March 12.

Billie Eilish, 21, was joined by boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, 31, on the red carpet for Vanity Fair’s post-Oscars party on March 12. The two held hands as they posed for photos together at the star-studded event. Billie rocked a long, dramatic black dress with sheer sleeves. Her hair was colored dark and styled with bangs, parted down the center. Meanwhile, Jesse had tears drawn on his cheeks, dripping down from underneath his eyes.

Billie and Jesse were first linked romantically in August 2022, and went public with their relationship in October when they were photographed kissing on a date night. The pair’s ten year age difference was immediately a viral topic of discussion, but they quickly responded to the criticism by mocking the buzz on Halloween. For their couples’ costume, Billie dressed as a baby, while Jesse dressed as an old man, making it clear that they’ve heard the haters and they simply don’t care!

Ever since their public debut, Billie and Jesse have been going strong. They made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in November, but the VF Oscars party is without a doubt their biggest red carpet night yet! Although the singer doesn’t publicly discuss her love life much, she did confirm in a 2022 interview that she’s “really excited” and “really happy” about her new relationship.

In December, Billie celebrated her 21st birthday with an epic party, and of course, Jesse was there to help her honor the occasion. The two dressed in matching holiday-themed outfits for the bash, which took place just days before Christmas. Billie had the biggest smile on her face as friends sang “Happy Birthday” to her, and Jesse as beside her as she blew out the candles on her cake. Clearly, these two are going strong!

