Billie Eilish Dresses As A Sexy Santa & Matches With BF Jesse Rutherford At Her 21st Birthday Party

Turning 21 looked like a good time for Billie Eilish! The singer threw an epic party on Dec. 17, where she was showered with love as she celebrated the milestone birthday. In one photo, uploaded to Instagram by Billie’s friend, the singer’s sexy Santa ensemble for the evening was on full display. She wore a red mini dress with black belt and white trim, paired with a red and white cape around her neck. Meanwhile, Billie’s boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, was by her side as the crowd sang “Happy Birthday.” He also wore a Santa-inspired ensemble.

Billie was blushing and dancing along to the song, as Jesse came close and wrapped an arm around her. After the serenade, she turned around and gave him a kiss. She was also holding a shot glass in her hand as she celebrated turning 21 accordingly. Other stars in attendance at the party included Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, and from the videos, it definitely looks like it was a packed house!

It’s been several weeks now since Billie and Jesse went public. Despite their ten year age difference, which has received some public backlash, the two seem to be happier than ever. Billie and Jesse were first spotted out in public together and linked romantically in October, although they had been spending time together in the months before that, as well.

For Halloween, the couple even poked fun at the buzz about their age difference by dressing in a baby and old man costumes, letting everyone know that they’re in on the joke and simply don’t care. Billie even went Instagram official with her man for the occasion.

Billie has been touring for most of 2022, and wrapped up the year with three California shows ahead of her 21st birthday. The tour will pick up for a string of Latin America dates in March, and fans are continuing to anxiously await new music from the singer, who released her last album, Happier Than Ever, in 2021.