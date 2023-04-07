Lori Harvey Stuns In Orange String Bikini On Beach Vacation With BF Damson Idris

Lori Harvey is slaying in her latest bikini snapshot! The 26-year-old model flashed her bikini-clad bottom in an April 6 Instagram Story picture that showed her sitting on her boyfriend, Damson Idris, as he rested on a lounge chair on a gorgeous white sand beach. Lori’s tanned skin looked radiant in the orange string bikini, which she paired with a straw hat. She appeared to be enjoying the tropical vacation and had a drink in her hand. In a video she shared on her Story, she showed off her silver body chain and hoop earrings.

Lori previously posted a snap of her and her actor boyfriend, 31, in a golf cart. She took the photo in the reflection of the vehicle’s rearview mirror as Damson sweetly kissed the side of her head. She looked vacation-ready in a white, pink, orange, and yellow crocheted dress, while Damson looked dapper in a blue button-down.

Damson Idris & Lori Harvey on Vacation 🏝️✨❤️ pic.twitter.com/w9fONmpzHb — Best of Damson Idris (@dmsnidris) April 6, 2023

The youngest daughter of Steve Harvey and the London-born actor first caused dating speculation after they were seen together in December. They went Instagram official in January when the Snowfall actor wished Lori a happy birthday on his Instagram Story. The SKN founder was also seen leaving her birthday bash holding Idris’ hand. The cute couple made their red carpet debut in February at the final season premiere of Snowfall.

Lori’s love life was in the spotlight last year after she and Michael B. Jordan went their separate ways in June after two years of dating. “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken [about their split],” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They still love each other. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

Although Damson usually likes to keep his private life under wraps, he gushed to Complex (via Hello Beautiful) that “life is great” when asked about his new romance with the entrepreneur and influencer. “I’m not letting certain things affect me, and I’m also understanding that life is life and that social media is social media,” he noted about being more open about their relationship. “Sometimes you may do different things. Sometimes you may act out of touch sometimes, but you learn. People are able to look at those choices and learn. With my private life today, with my relationship today, uh, it’s great. Life is great and I’m just moving forward.”