Lori Harvey Soaks Up The Sun In Floral Monokini & 5 More Of Her Hottest Swimsuit Looks

Lori Harvey would live in swimwear if she could. The model showed off her amazing curves in a cut-out monokini on August 3 — and, you have to see her pool views! Plus, take a look back at her best bikini snaps!



Lori Harvey is making the most of summer 2020! The model, 23, kicked off the week by the pool on Monday — as seen in a sultry set of new photos she shared to Instagram on August 3. Lori looked absolutely stunning in a multi-colored monokini with tropical feather designs. She soaked up the sun by a clear-water infinity pool, which overlooked the scenic Hidden Hills in CA.

Lori’s swimsuit, described as the Elle Cut Out One Piece in “Multi,” is by Melissa Simone Swim. The brand also shared Lori’s images on its official Instagram account. The vintage-style suit is an exclusive capsule collection brought together by Yin & Yang Print, as stated on the brand’s website. The summer staple, which is priced at $180, features a high-cut silhouette with a cheeky bottom. — Take a look at more of Lori’s hottest swimsuit looks, below!

Lori’s One-Shoulder, Ribbed Bikini

One of our favorite swim looks has to be this one-shoulder, ribbed bikini Lori wore in mid-July. The model shared a number of Instagram photos in this particular suit, which appears soft and cozy. Lori’s high-waist bottoms accentuated her waist and hugged her in all the right places. This is definitely a go-to summer suit if you’re looking for comfort and style!

Lori’s Solid, Blue String Bikini

Then there was this little string number Lori whipped out in February. She shared a sexy slow-mo video of the back of her suit — a tiny, blue string bikini — and captioned her clip, “LA Winter.” If we had those pool views, we’d be swimming in the winter too!

Lori’s Gold Metal Dior Bikini

“Life is good,” Lori captioned this snap from her vacation to Montego Bay, Jamaica in January. We’d use the same caption too if we had her Dior bikini! Lori’s simple black swimsuit featured not-so-simple gold medal accessories on each strap of her top and bottoms. She paired her designer bikini with a delicate, gold body chain. PS. those lyrics in her caption are from her boyfriend Future‘s hit track “Life Is Good,” with Drake.

Lori’s Animal Print, Halter Bikini

Lori really pulled out all the stops with when she rocked this zebra print halter bikini last October. The model also paired this suit with a body chain — different from the previous snap.

Lori’s Denim Dior Bikini

A Lori Harvey swimsuit roundup wouldn’t be complete without her iconic denim Dior 2-piece. She donned the high-end bikini during a tropical getaway in September of 2019, and paired it with a Pechuga Vintage coverup of the same color. Lori even sported a denim bucket hat. Talk about being dedicated to denim!