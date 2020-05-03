Lori Harvey put her toned abs and curves on display! The model looked so sexy as she rocked a black two-piece swimsuit.

Lori Harvey is soaking up the sun! The 23-year-old showed off her oiled-up body and bombshell curves in a barely-there black bikini on Sunday, May 3 via her Instagram story. Lori was grooving to “Break From Toronto” by OVO artist PartyNextDoor as she filmed herself in a mirror and fiddled with her wet hair. “Watch what she doin’ when the light shine/Drunk n—— tryna talk in the strip club,” PartyNextDoor sang. She then danced as she mouthed along the line, “Shawty silhouette looks like a dolla sign.” She can say that again!

The video instantly went viral, and caused quite a stir on Twitter! “You know what hurts? I used to have a body just like Lori Harvey, now I have a body like Steve Harvey. Upset,” user @NaiVeronique hilariously tweeted. “Can we talk about how fine Lori Harvey is!?” @zrima posted, while @crystalziii shared “lori harvey is the only person on this earth that can shake my relationship, and i’d be the one to leave him for her.” Talk about compliments!

Earlier in the day, Lori went for a cruise in her Rolls Royce while jamming Drake‘s fire track “Time Flies” off his new mixtape Dark Lane Demo Tapes. “I’m right outside in an AMG/Right outside, TT,” Drake sing-rapped as Lori offered a scenic view of Los Angeles’ palm trees. Her rumored boyfriend Future also appears on the project, collaborating with the Toronto-born star for the song “Desires.” After snacking on some pistachios, she snapped a pic of her shiny, oiled up legs while sunbathing by her gorgeous swimming pool. She showed off the spacious new Beverly Hills pad via her Instagram stories earlier this year, and the home looks like an absolute dream.

The new video comes just a day after Lori showed off her insane figure in a cropped black workout top from Naked Wardrobe and a luxe pair of Wolford tights. Lori stunned in the selfie, showing off her luxe $40,000 diamond-paved Cartier LOVE bracelet and gold watch. She appeared to ditch the jewels for her afternoon pool session on May 3, opting just to keep her signature diamond-stud earrings in.