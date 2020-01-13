Happy Birthday, Lori Harvey: See Her Sexiest Photos As She Turns 23

Lori Harvey turns 23 today and we have no doubt she is celebrating in style! To commemorate the day, we’re taking a look back at some of her sexiest looks!

Lori Harvey is a newly-minted 23-year-old! Since making a splash on the scene, Lori has shown us time and again the incredible flair for fashion that she possesses. From red carpets to her time out and about, the model knows how to work a look. It’s her style that has kept fans so fascinated by her star persona, and in honor of that, we’re taking a glance back at some of Lori’s sexiest outfits over the years!

The step-daughter of TV personality and author Steve Harvey truly has a body that just won’t quite. She proved that at a September 2018 event, where she channeled the memorable comic book character Poison Ivy. Lori looked amazing, wearing the emerald green ensemble that featured a plant-like pattern. Instead of a top, Lori opted to pair the look with a lacy black bustier that showed off her toned abs. With the suit already catching the eyes of photographers, Lori chose to keep her accessories simple, with a bold necklace and white manicure and pedicure.

White was, in fact, the color Lori chose to rock at a different red carpet event. The model looked positively angelic when she posed for the cameras at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Sorry Angel. Lori’s gown had intricate details woven all throughout the ensemble. The bodice of her dress, which featured a V-neck cut, showed a slew of plant-like patterns stitched throughout. The gown also had two slits up the legs of Lori’s dress. But the best part of the look was the incredible cape with elaborate detail all over the piece. Given the stunning dress, Lori chose to forgo any chunky or eye-catching jewelry.

Of course fans know that Lori can rock a dress with a confidence all her own, but when she works a suit, the model really dazzles. Not only did she sizzle in the emerald green suit from September 2018, she looked like a total gangster at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party in 2018. The pinstripe suit fit perfectly on Lori’s figure. She went topless with the suit and fashioned a gorgeous diamond necklace with studs for earrings. Finishing off the too-hot-to-handle outfit, Lori sported a pair of strappy heels and a white manicure and pedicure!

At only 23, Lori has shown fans that she knows how to work a red carpet. Wether opting for a gorgeous gown or a sexy suit, Lori always looks so glamorous! To check out more pictures of the model on her 23rd birthday, take a look at the gallery above!