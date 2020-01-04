Watch
Lori Harvey Parties With Jordyn Woods 3 Days After She Celebrates The New Year With Rumored BF Future

It’s a girls night! Lori Harvey hangs with gal pal Jordyn Woods after enjoying some time with rumored boyfriend Future on NYE.

Everybody needs some girl time every now and again! Lori Harvey, 23, is taking a break from all of her globe-trotting adventures to spend some quality time with her friend and social media influencer Jordyn Woods, 22. Jordyn took to Instagram on Jan. 4 to share an Instagram video that Lori shot in the bathroom of celeb hot spot Deliah. In the clip, the two girls are dressed for a night out, and like a set of twins separated at birth, they turn their heads and smile at the exact same time. The moment is definitely not rehearsed, but also shows just how in sync these two friends are!

Jordyn captioned the video, “but forrealll, why did we do the same head turn,” followed by several laughing face emojis and a heart one. Lori responded quickly and said, “Sisss.” Jordyn’s IG followers couldn’t help but point out just how much they look alike in the clip. One follower said, “You girls look like twins,” while another chimed in and commented, “Synced.”

This post comes after Lori, the daughter of comedian and TV personality Steve Harvey, 62, was spotted celebrating with her rumored new boyfriend Future, 36, on New Year’s Eve. The couple was seen mingling and having a great time in Las Vegas with others while there.

Both were dressed to the nines for the big night, where the social media star glistened in a sparkly gray dress with a very high slit going up her left leg while rocking a flowy hairstyle that cascaded down one of her shoulders. Meanwhile, Future looked so handsome in an all-white suit and stunner shades, perfectly complimenting Lori’s stunning, and shimmering look.

The rumored couple chatted it up with other party guests amid a sea of other beautiful people dressed to impress. A fan who posted the Instagram video captioned it with “Lori shining right now,” which rings true to the buzz surrounding her and the “Mask Off” rapper as of late.