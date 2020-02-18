Lori Harvey, 23, Dances To Future’s, 36, Lyrics About Being Called ‘Daddy’ As Romance Heats Up

Lori Harvey posted a sizzling video on Instagram that showed her dancing to a Future song, and it’s clear that their romance is hotter than ever.

Lori Harvey, 23, was on vacation in the Bahamas with her friends, but new boyfriend Future, 36, joined her in spirit. The model posted a good old fashioned mirror video to her Instagram Story that showed her strutting her stuff in a colorful, bodycon dress, and the song sounded awfully familiar. It was Future’s sexy hit “Life Is Good (Remix)”, which features some interesting lyrics. In the song, Future raps, “And she call me daddy cause my money long like Stevie”. Fans are convinced that Lori’s suggesting that she calls Future “daddy” in her video, which you can watch below.

“‘She call me daddy ’cause my money long like Stevey.’ Steve Harvey about to assassinate Future over this Lori bar 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️” one fan tweeted, referencing Lori’s Family Feud host father. “Future said “Lori calls her daddy cuz his money long like Stevie” and idk who that’s more disrespectful towards too but I’m here for all of it,” wrote another. “I knew Future blew top when he said Lori calls him daddy cause his money long like Stevie. He called him Stevie fam. Don’t give my dad a pet name man 😭,” another fan tweeted. Twitter is all over this one. Future may not have been in the Bahamas, but they’ve traveled the world together since allegedly getting together in October 2019.

The rapper whisked his much-younger girlfriend away to Abu Dhabi, in the UAE, just weeks after the relationship rumors started. From there, they took a glamorous trip to Lagos, Nigeria, where he performed on December 29. Future even reportedly gifted his lady with a diamond Rolex for their Christmas together. Just days later, the couple spent New Year’s Eve together in Las Vegas, Nevada!

Lori and Future spent both of their birthdays together, too. The model was spotted singing “Happy Birthday” to the rapper at his all-white 36th bash, and he treated her to a Jamaican vacay when she turned 23. Life is good!