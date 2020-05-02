Celebs like Lori Harvey and Kaia Gerber are finding ways to stay fit, while also adhering to the stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Quarantine isn’t stopping Kaia Gerber or Lori Harvey from keeping fit! In separate Instagram posts, the pair proved they’re able to exercise (and look chic while doing it) as they remain inside and adhere to the stay-at-home order. In a snap posted on May 1, Lori, 23, rocked a one-shouldered black crop top with matching black yoga pants! The mirror selfie, which was taken in front of a sleek staircase, also showed off her gold watch, long cream nails, and Cartier diamond pave love bracelet which retails for a cool $40,000.

The brunette beauty’s luscious locks were curled, and fell below her shoulders as she kept her makeup look minimal. “If absolute perfection was a person,” one fan commented on the model’s snap! Meanwhile, Kaia was also showing off her toned abs in a mirror selfie wearing a SetActive crop top and leggings. The photo was taken in her closet, as she donned the pretty beige activewear, and allowed her locks to fall just above her shoulders. The model also appeared to have blond highlights framing her face!

The 18-year-old took to her Instagram account earlier in the week shared a selfie featuring one of the little pooches she is fostering during the coronavirus pandemic. In the photo, Kaia snuggled up to the pup while the two laid in bed. The supermodel was completely makeup free, showing off her stunning complexion and bold eyebrows. Kaia softly placed her head near her puppy’s and gazed at the camera. “It’s our fifth nap of the day,” she captioned the post.

Kaia has been taking care of a few adorable little pups for almost a month. On April 11, Kaia and her father, Rande Gerber, 57, were spotted on their way to the Labelle Foundation in Los Angeles to pick up one of their sweet little dogs. Kaia was dressed comfortable and casual for the excursion, showing off her toned abs in a tank crop top and flared jeans with sneakers. Rande helped Kaia gently tuck the little puppy safely into their car before the father-daughter duo headed home to welcome the newest member of their family.

But the adorable little dog in her April 29 Instagram isn’t the only one Kaia’s is fostering. On March 24, Kaia shared a series of posts to her Instagram story featuring the pooches she is taking care of amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. She also shared an image of one of the doggos sitting in her lap for a very chill moment. Of course, Kaia also used her platform to urge her fans who had the means to open their homes to a dog who needs a home. “Now is a great time to foster a puppy in need! Reach out if your living/financial situation allows,” Kaia wrote to her fans. Clearly, Kaia is spending her time in quarantine wisely, cuddling up to her new furry friends!