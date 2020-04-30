Kaia Gerber Goes Totally Makeup-Free Snuggling In Bed With One Of Her Foster Pups In Quarantine: Pic

Kaia Gerber showed off her fresh, makeup-free face and took her ‘fifth nap of the day’ with her adorable little puppy that she has been fostering. She shared the sweet snap she to her Instagram account!

Kaia Gerber has the absolute best cuddle buddy in quarantine! The 18-year-old model took to her Instagram account on April 29 and shared a selfie featuring one of the little pooches she is fostering during the coronavirus pandemic. In the photo, Kaia snuggled up to the pup while the two laid in bed. The supermodel was completely makeup free, showing off her stunning complexion and bold eyebrows. Kaia softly placed her head near her puppy’s and gazed at the camera. “It’s our fifth nap of the day,” she captioned the post. Kaia also tagged the Labelle Foundation, a nonprofit organization that rescues abandoned, stray, and medical and special needs animals, rehabilitates them, and helps them find a home.

Kaia has been taking care of a few adorable little pups for almost a month. On April 11, Kaia and her father, Rande Gerber, 57, were spotted on their way to the Labelle Foundation in Los Angeles to pick up one of their sweet little dogs. Kaia was dressed comfortable and casual for the excursion, showing off her toned abs in a tank crop top and flared jeans with sneakers. Rande helped Kaia gently tuck the little puppy safely into their car before the father-daughter duo headed home to welcome the newest member of their family.

But the adorable little dog in her April 29 Instagram isn’t the only one Kaia’s is fostering. On March 24, Kaia shared a series of posts to her Instagram story featuring the pooches she is taking care of amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. She also shared an image of one of the doggos sitting in her lap for a very chill moment. Of course, Kaia also used her platform to urge her fans who had the means to open their homes to a dog who needs a home. “Now is a great time to foster a puppy in need! Reach out if your living/financial situation allows,” Kaia wrote to her fans. Clearly, Kaia is spending her time in quarantine wisely, cuddling up to her new furry friends!