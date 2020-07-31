Alexandra Daddario Trades In Her Baywatch Swimsuit For Nude-Colored Bikini While Lounging By The Pool  

Alexandra Daddario is stunning in a new bikini photo she shared to Instagram on July 30! The actress, who sported a stunning beige, designer swimsuit, enjoyed a day by the pool with her roommate.

Alexandra Daddario is soaking up the summer sun in the cutest bikinis! The Baywatch actress, 34, traded in her signature red one-piece for a nude-colored two-piece on Thursday for a day of sunbathing. Alexandra shared an Instagram photo alongside her roommate Kate Easton, who she shared a lounge chair with.

Lucky for her 16+ million Instagram followers (including us!) Alexandra tagged the brands responsible for her pool look. Her bikini was courtesy of an Allana x Salt Water Collective collaboration. Her top features a “soft V neckline designed to complement your bust, with an elastic under the bust for extra comfort and support,” according to the brand’s website.

The same level of comfort was applied to the matching bottoms, which feature a “soft V-shaped waistline designed to flatter your curves,” the site states. Although Alexandra didn’t show the back of her swimsuit, her bottom, according to the site, has minimal, cheeky coverage, and can be worn mid or high rise.

The Salt Water Collective is an environmental friendly swimsuit brand whose mission is to encourage women to embrace their bodies. Alexandra also rocked Illesteva sunnies.

Just days before her latest bikini outing, Alexandra looked just as stunning in a black two-piece, as seen in a photo shared to her Instagram. The actress was pictured standing in knee-high water, surrounded by small waterfalls. She enjoyed nature’s beauty with a protective mask over her mouth and nose due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in April, Alexandra donned another sultry suit that looked a bit familiar. She channeled her Baywatch character on Facebook for a video promoting her new YouTube channel. The actress rocked a ruby red, one-piece swimsuit in the clip, which showed her frolicking in a hot tub. Alexandra’s updated version of her lifeguard costume featured an open back and a halter top with a plunging neckline. Alexandra’s easily one of our favorite bikini queens of summer 2020.