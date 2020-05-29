Alexandra Daddario Strikes A Sexy Pose In A Dress With A Super High Slit — See Pic

Alexandra Daddario was feeling green when she posed up in front of a wall of lush leaves in a stunning, fitted dress that showed off her fit figure and featured a sexy thigh high slit!

Alexandra Daddario was looking fit and fine in her latest Instagram post she shared on May 28. The gorgeous actress, 34, took to the social media platform to share a new snap with her nearly 16 million followers! In the image, Alexandra posed up by a wall of cascading lush green leaves. Behind the Baywatch actress was a wooden door that gave the photo a mysterious, Secret Garden vibe. But Alexandra’s stunning look was the true pièce de résistance!

The gorgeous actress stood wide-eyed starring directly at the camera, her sparkling blue eyes popping from the photo. Her hair was worn naturally and featured a few soft waves among the subtle frizz, likely due to the humidity of ongoing spring season. Alexandra wore a gorgeous, structured dress that featured a soft material perfectly fitted to her slim figure! The dress also featured a thigh-high slit and gave the look a sexy, modern edge. Instead of using any words to caption the image, Alexandra simply posted a small green leaf emoji along with the sultry snap!

The look is completely different from what the actress was rocking just one month ago to promote her burgeoning YouTube Channel! On April 18, Alexandra posed up in a ruby red one-piece swimsuit, akin to her sexy outfit from the 2017 flick Baywatch. The actress even proved that she was able to add more sex appeal to this iteration of her costume, by fashioning the one-piece with a backless halter top and a plunging neckline!

While the look was totally unique, it can’t replace the iconic red swimsuit from the Baywatch film, which payed homage to the popular ’90s series. Alexandra starred in the 2017 film adaptation along with rumored ex, Zac Efron. Sparks immediately flew between the pair, as they lit up the screen and set with their undeniable chemistry. Although the pair never outrightly confirmed their potential romance, Alexandra did try to dissuade fans from getting excited about their rumored romance, telling People, “We’re very good friends. Zac and I’ve worked together, and we’re very good friends.” Regardless of past rumors, Alexandra is paying no mind and is clearly living her best life!