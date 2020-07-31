Elle Macpherson, 56, Lounges In String, Grey Bikini & Unbuttoned Faded Jeans For ‘Summer Vibes’ Selfie

Here’s hoping we look as good as Elle Macpherson at 56! The blonde beauty shared a new snap in a sparkly bikini and unbuttoned jeans as she soaked up the sun.

Elle Macpherson, 56, is certainly making the most of the summer! The legendary model took to Instagram on July 30 to share a new photo with her half a million followers. The Australian beauty, who first graced the Sports Illustrated cover in 1986, proved she’s barely aged a day in decades as she posed in a sparkly silver bikini. “Summer vibes,” she captioned the happy snap, which saw her lounging in an outdoor wooden chair. Elle donned the barely-there bikini top, and a pair of unbuttoned light wash jeans as she allowed her highlighted tresses to fall effortlessly on her shoulders.

She kicked back, and looked totally relaxed, accessorizing with black sunglasses and a gold pendant necklace. “Forever beautiful,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Still got it Elle.” The bikini queen, who was nicknamed “The Body”, is no stranger to sharing stunning swimwear snaps. Back in November, she posted a gorgeous pic from her Bahamas getaway.

Elle put her long and lean body on display in a tiny tan bikini, and she complemented the suit’s bohemian vibes with a round brim hat trimmed with tiger stripe fabric. The model was standing on a wooden deck overlooking a serene tropical beach, and she didn’t have to travel far to enjoy the view!

“Being Australian , I’m at my most comfortable by the sea. Im [sic] so blessed to live in Miami close to the Bahamas where this photo was taken,” Elle wrote in the post’s caption. The supermodel then pivoted to a new subject: how she stays in shape! For “beauty support right down to your mitochondria,” Elle swore by her own company, WelleCo, which sells nutritional supplements that she described as the “one and done evolution of the multivitamin and mineral.” Elle also likes to snack on the company’s plant-based “Nourishing Protein” in between meals. Here’s hoping we look as incredible as her at 56!