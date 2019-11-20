Elle Macpherson, 55, Stuns In Barely-There Bikini During Sunny Bahamas Outing: See Pic

Not only did Elle Macpherson share a stunning bikini photo on Nov. 20, she revealed her bikini body secrets as well! From her nutritional supplements to favorite exercises, this is how the model stays in shape.

Elle Macpherson, 55, has us wondering if we’ve boarded a time machine to 1986. That’s the year the legendary model appeared on her first Sports Illustrated cover, and 33 years later, Elle still earned her nickname (“The Body”) when she shared a bikini photo from her Bahamas getaway on Nov. 20! Elle put her long and lean body on display in a tiny tan bikini, and she complemented the suit’s bohemian vibes with a round brim hat trimmed with tiger stripe fabric. The model was standing on a wooden deck overlooking a serene tropical beach, and she doesn’t have to travel far to enjoy the view!

“Being Australian , I’m at my most comfortable by the sea. Im [sic] so blessed to live in Miami close to the Bahamas where this photo was taken,” Elle wrote in the post’s caption. The supermodel then pivoted to a new subject: how she stays in shape! For “beauty support right down to your mitochondria,” Elle swore by her own company, WelleCo, which sells nutritional supplements that she described as the “one and done evolution of the multivitamin and mineral.” Elle also likes to snack on the company’s plant-based “Nourishing Protein” in between meals.

Elle doesn’t rely on greens alone to upkeep her bikini body! “I spend as much time as I can in nature swimming , walking – and drink loads of filtered water,” she continued. For overall health, Elle treats herself to lymph drainage perfected by the Sheila Perez Method. The lymphatic drainage massage, a favorite among Victoria’s Secret models, encourages the lymphatic fluids to circulate throughout the body — Elle’s masseuse claims this fights cellulite! Elle pays just as much attention to her mental health, since she likes to dedicate 10 minutes a day to meditation, reflection or prayer — you can get the full breakdown below.

Elle not only indulges in plant-based foods and workouts, but her wanderlust spirit as well. The model took another vacation this past summer and shared enviable photos from the tropical vacation on July 8. Once again, Elle showed off her amazing physique in the post, that time wearing a little olive bikini! It’s incredible to think that Elle is midway into her 50’s and even has two children: sons Arpad Flynn Alexander Busson, 21, and Aurelius Cy Andrea Busson, 16.