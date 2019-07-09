Elle Macpherson, 55, Proves She Looks Better Than Ever In Sexy New Bikini Pic

It’s official: Elle Macpherson DOES. NOT. AGE! The supermodel showed off her insane figure in a new bikini pic on July 8, and we cannot get over how great she looks.

Elle Macpherson, 55, has still got it! The 55-year-old still models to this day, and she seriously looks better than ever. On July 8, Elle took to Instagram to share a photo of herself during a recent vacation, and she showed off her incredible body in a bikini for the pic. In the photo, she’s lounging on a luxurious bed that seems to overlook a tropical balcony. Her tanned skin is on full display, along with her abs and long legs, as she wears nothing but a teeny tiny bikini. Meanwhile, her face is covered in a floppy hat.

“Sometimes being well…means being well,” Elle captioned the photo. “And simply being. I’ve found that taking down time is important for well being. Rest, breathe, sun, yoga, hydration and carefully curated nutrients.” Along with the bikini pic, she also shared a shot of an empty yoga studio, where it appears she was preparing to take a class. Well, following these tips may not get you Elle’s exact bikini bod, but it’s certainly a good start to know how she keeps herself in shape!

Throughout her modeling career, Elle has appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit a record number of five times, so she’s no stranger to showing off her bod in a bathing suit. She’s also appeared in plenty of major magazines, and has walked on a number of high-profile runways.

Oh, and let’s not forget that her current bikini bod comes after giving birth to TWO kids — her sons, Arpad (Flynn) and Aurelius, were born in 1998 and 2003, respectively.