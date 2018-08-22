Elle Macpherson, 54, Stuns In Swimsuit & Doesn’t Look A Day Older Than Her 1st ‘SI’ Cover In 1986

It’s been more than 30 years since Elle Macpherson broke out onto the modeling scene, and at 54 years old, she looks like she hasn’t aged a DAY. See how incredible she looks in this sexy new swimsuit shot!

Elle Macpherson, 54, was on her first Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit cover in 1986, and 32 years later, she looks just as good as she did back then! The supermodel is in the September issue of Vogue Paris, and she could NOT look better. In a photo from the shoot posted to her Instagram page, Elle poses in a one-piece swimsuit. At 54 years old, her abs are still so prominent, that you can literally see them through the bathing suit’s fabric! She’s fresh-faced with very minimal makeup for the pic, to, and there’s not a wrinkle in sight!

The new pic is super comparable to Elle’s debut Sports Illustrated cover, in which she strikes a similar sideways pose with her hair blowing in the wind. In that shot, her bathing suit is a bit more revealing, and there’s some major cleavage and sideboob on display, but Elle basically looks exactly the same! She went on to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit a record-breaking four more times, in 1987, 1988, 1994 and 2006. They might as well just get her again for 2019 at this point, right!?

Elle is one of the most buzzed-about models of all-time. She’s appeared on the covers of countless magazines, walked in the biggest runway shows, and shot campaigns for the most high-profile fashion brands. Clearly, all these years later, she’s still got it!

Meanwhile, Elle is recently single after ending her marriage to Jeffrey Soffer in 2017. They began dating in 2009, and were married in June 2013, after a brief breakup. Any takers?!