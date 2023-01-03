Lori Harvey Stuns In String Bikini On A Boat As She Enjoys New Year’s Vacation: Photo

Model Lori Harvey flaunted her abs in a stylish, two-piece swimsuit in Brazil on New Year's Day. See the sexy photo here!

January 3, 2023 11:21AM EST
Lori Harvey
Image Credit: RACHPOOT / BACKGRID

If there’s one thing that clearly isn’t changing in 2023, it’s that Lori Harvey is still one of the hottest models in Hollywood! The 25-year-old flaunted a sexy string bikini on a boat during her New Year’s vacation to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, which she documented in a photo on her Instagram Story from January 1. Lori showed off not only the two-piece swimsuit, but also her incredibly fit abs.

Lori leaned against the railing of the boat, as she showcased her red and white string bikini. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey also rocked a pair of black sunglasses. Lori’s dark brunette hair, which reached her butt, was styled in Jamaican braids. Lori’s abs were on full display as she leaned back, relaxed, and soaked up the sun, while posing for the gorgeous photo.

Lori shared more glimpses of her Brazilian vacation to her 4.9M IG followers. The model laid out on a blue towel while wearing a black and white two-piece bikini. She captured more of the gorgeous views in Rio from her boat ride. Lori also rocked a gorgeous silver dress while posing against a wall on the trip.

Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey (Photo: RACHPOOT / BACKGRID)

Lori is entering 2023 as a single woman, following her split from actor Michael B. Jordan, 35. Their high-profile relationship lasted over a year, before news of their split broke in June 2022. “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” PEOPLE reported when announcing the split. “They still love each other. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

Lori and Michael’s split shocked fans — as well as the former couple’s closest friends. “Lori and Michael’s friends were stunned when they found out they had broken up. They felt like they were the perfect couple,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the breakup. “It’s really sad because everybody thought they were so adorable together and seemed so in love.”

