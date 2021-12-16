Lori Harvey’s Red Hair Makeover: Shows Off Fiery Locks In Plunging Dress – Before & After Photos

Lori Harvey looked fabulous when she ditched her black hair & debuted a red hair makeover while rocking a plunging red dress.

If there’s one thing for sure about Lori Harvey, 24, it’s that she always looks sexy no matter what and that’s exactly what she did when she debuted a brand new hair makeover. Lori swapped her black hair out for a bright red color that was styled in voluminous waves and she styled the new hairdo with a skintight red dress.

Lori posted a video of herself rocking her new hairstyle while posing in the mirror. She captioned the video, “I haven’t decided on a name for her yet but she was cute.” In the video, Lori twirled her hair around her fingers while posing in the skintight maroon dress. The mini featured spaghetti straps and a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage.

The bodice of the dress was super tight, cinching in her tiny waist while the sides of the dress had pockets. At the end of the video, Lori styled the frock with a long gray peacoat and a pair of bedazzled red strappy heels.

Lori has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just the other day, she looked fabulous when she attended a holiday party at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Dec. 14. For the occasion, Lori put her toned figure on full display in a tight purple zebra print mini dress with cutouts on the sides.

Lori’s Dundas X Revolve Jett Jacquard Dress featured long sleeves and a high, turtleneck while the sides of the dress were cut out on her tiny waist. The tight mini had a metallic sheen and a super short hem that showed off her long, toned legs and she accessorized with a pair of ankle-strap black sandals.