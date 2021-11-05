Lori Harvey Looks Incredible In Figure-Hugging Yellow Dress At amfAR Gala — Photos

Lori Harvey absolutely slayed the 2021 amfAR Gala red carpet when she rocked a form-fitting bright yellow gown with a plunging neckline.

Lori Harvey, 24, stole the show at the 2021 amfAR Gala Los Angeles on Nov. 4, when she rocked a slinky yellow gown. The fitted spaghetti strap dress hugged her toned frame perfectly while a plunging scoop neckline revealed ample cleavage. The dress hugged her hips and was covered in a subtle crushed velvet leopard print while her toned arms were front and center.

The best part of Lori’s gown was the long train that flowed behind her because it was lined with feathers. She accessorized her look with a pair of strappy sandals and gorgeous glam. She had her hair down and swept to the side in voluminous waves while a smokey eye and a glossy brown lip completed her look.

Lori seriously slayed the red carpet at the event and she prepared for it in the best way possible – she started the day with a Pilates class. Earlier that day, Lori rocked a pair of skintight, high-waisted black leggings with a low-cut scoop neck mint green sports bra. Draped over her shoulders was an oversized gray hoodie and she accessorized with high socks, gray slides, and sunglasses.

Lori’s toned abs were on display in this ensemble and she looked super fit. Meanwhile, the night before, Lori attended the Cod Triller game event when she wore a pair of high-waisted light-wash straight-leg jeans with a tight gray short-sleeve crop top. On top of her outfit, she wore a long, floor-length gray peacoat and topped her look off with white, sheer mesh pointed-toe pumps.