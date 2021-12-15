Lori Harvey Is All Smiles In Sexy Cutout Dress For Night Out After Judging At Miss Universe

Lori Harvey showed off her fabulous figure in a skintight cutout animal print dress for a holiday party at Craig’s in LA on Dec. 14.

Lori Harvey, 24, always looks fabulous no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did when she attended a holiday party at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Dec. 14. For the occasion, Lori put her toned figure on full display in a tight purple zebra print mini dress with cutouts on the sides.

Lori’s Dundas X Revolve Jett Jacquard Dress featured long sleeves and a high, turtleneck while the sides of the dress were cut out on her tiny waist. The tight mini had a metallic sheen and a super short hem that showed off her long, toned legs and she accessorized with a pair of ankle-strap black sandals.

As for her glam, Lori slicked back her hair into a high ponytail with curls in the back while super long, voluminous lashes and a glossy nude lip completed her look. Lori was smiling from ear-to-ear in this ensemble and rightly so – she looked fabulous.

Just two days before, Lori stunned in her outfit yet again, when she judged the 2021 Miss Universe pageant in Eilat, Israel on Dec. 12. Lori opted to wear a sparkly silver spaghetti strap gown.

The gown was skintight, highlighting her petite figure while the neckline was a plunging V, revealing ample cleavage. The entire sheer gown was covered in intricate silver beading and sequins while the hem of the dress featured a black and white sheer lace train.

Lori absolutely stole the show at the competition and she had her hair down in big, bouncy old-Hollywood waves while a sultry smokey eye and nude lip tied her dazzling look together.