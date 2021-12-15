Fashion

Lori Harvey Is All Smiles In Sexy Cutout Dress For Night Out After Judging At Miss Universe

lori harvey
PeBu / BACKGRID
Lori Harvey PrettyLittleThing Ashley Graham event, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Sep 2018 PrettyLittleThing Ashley Graham event
West Hollywood, CA - Lori Harvey was pictured looking very fashionable arriving for a festive holiday party at Craig's in West Hollywood. Pictured: Lori Harvey BACKGRID USA 14 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: PeBu / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lori Harvey amfAR Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Nov 2021
Lori Harvey is seen leaving pilates in Los Angeles. 04 Nov 2021 Pictured: Lori Harvey is seen leaving pilates in Los Angeles. Photo credit: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA802295_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 32 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Lori Harvey showed off her fabulous figure in a skintight cutout animal print dress for a holiday party at Craig’s in LA on Dec. 14.

Lori Harvey, 24, always looks fabulous no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did when she attended a holiday party at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Dec. 14. For the occasion, Lori put her toned figure on full display in a tight purple zebra print mini dress with cutouts on the sides.

lori harvey
Lori Harvey looked fabulous when she rocked this skintight purple Dundas X Revolve Jett Jacquard Dress with cutouts on the side of her tiny waist while at a holiday party at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Dec. 14. (PeBu / BACKGRID)

Lori’s Dundas X Revolve Jett Jacquard Dress featured long sleeves and a high, turtleneck while the sides of the dress were cut out on her tiny waist. The tight mini had a metallic sheen and a super short hem that showed off her long, toned legs and she accessorized with a pair of ankle-strap black sandals.

As for her glam, Lori slicked back her hair into a high ponytail with curls in the back while super long, voluminous lashes and a glossy nude lip completed her look. Lori was smiling from ear-to-ear in this ensemble and rightly so – she looked fabulous.

Related Gallery

Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey: See Photos of Hollywood's Hottest New Couple

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey seen on a night out, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Aug 2021
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Stunning couple Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey leave after a Malibu lunch date at Nobu Restaurant. Pictured: Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey BACKGRID USA 22 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Inglewood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Micheal B Jordan and Lori Harvey hold hands while leaving Drake's Billboard after-party at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.Pictured: Michael B Jordan, Lori HarveyBACKGRID USA 24 MAY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Just two days before, Lori stunned in her outfit yet again, when she judged the 2021 Miss Universe pageant in Eilat, Israel on Dec. 12. Lori opted to wear a sparkly silver spaghetti strap gown.

The gown was skintight, highlighting her petite figure while the neckline was a plunging V, revealing ample cleavage. The entire sheer gown was covered in intricate silver beading and sequins while the hem of the dress featured a black and white sheer lace train.

Lori absolutely stole the show at the competition and she had her hair down in big, bouncy old-Hollywood waves while a sultry smokey eye and nude lip tied her dazzling look together.