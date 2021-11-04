Fashion

Lori Harvey Looks Fit While Rocking Crop Top & Leggings After Pilates Class — Photos

Lori Harvey showed off her toned abs when she rocked a crop top & leggings after leaving a Pilates class in LA.

Lori Harvey, 24, looked better than ever when she left a Pilates class in LA on Nov. 3. She threw on a pair of skintight, high-waisted black leggings with a low-cut scoop neck mint green sports bra. Draped over her shoulders was an oversized gray hoodie and she accessorized with high socks, gray slides, and sunglasses.

Lori’s toned abs were on display in this ensemble and she looked super fit. Later that night, Lori changed out of her exercise clothes for something a bit fancier at the Cod Triller game event. For the occasion, she threw on a pair of high-waisted light-wash straight-leg jeans with a tight gray short-sleeve crop top. On top of her outfit, she wore a long, floor-length gray peacoat and topped her look off with white, sheer mesh pointed-toe pumps.

Lori has been showing off her figure a ton lately and just the other day she wore a tight, super high-waisted black one-piece swimsuit that had high-cut bottoms on the sides of her legs. The shoot was taken on a stunning yacht and other models there included Olivia Culpo and Irina Shayk.

The one-piece featured a silver zipper down the front and was cinched in on the bodice and she styled the suit with a black T-shirt that read, “Agent 007” on the front. She accessorized her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a slicked-back bun.

The shoot was for the new MICHAEL Michael Kors x 007 campaign. The capsule collection includes 11 pieces including luggage, purses, footwear, and swimwear, all in a metallic and black colorway with 007 logos.