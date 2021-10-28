Fashion

Lori Harvey Rocks Black Swimsuit On A Yacht For Photo Shoot With Olivia Culpo & More

Lori Harvey looked fabulous when she rocked a high-waisted black swimsuit while on a yacht for a photoshoot with Olivia Culpo, Irina Shayk & more models.

If there’s one thing for sure about Lori Harvey, 24, it is that she always looks fabulous no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did for a recent photoshoot. Lori showed off her incredibly toned legs in a skintight, super high-waisted black one-piece swimsuit that had high-cut bottoms on the sides of her legs.

Lori Harvey showed off her toned legs in a high-rise black swimsuit with a T-shirt that read “Agent 007” on top. (Rachpoot / BACKGRID)

The one-piece featured a silver zipper down the front and was cinched in on the bodice and she styled the suit with a black T-shirt that read, “Agent 007” on the front. She accessorized her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a slicked-back bun.

The shoot was for the new MICHAEL Michael Kors x 007 campaign. The capsule collection includes 11 pieces including luggage, purses, footwear, and swimwear, all in a metallic and black colorway with 007 logos.

Aside from Lori, Olivia Culpo was also on set rocking a plunging V-neck black one-piece swimsuit that had a silver zipper down the front that was left unzipped to reveal ample cleavage. Irina Shayk was also pictured rocking a sexy black swimsuit on set as well.

The photoshoot coincides with Bella Hadid’s latest photoshoot for the campaign. Bella slayed in a low-cut black long-sleeve bathing suit featured a zipper down the front which Bella kept unzipped. Cinching in her tiny waist was a thick black belt with a gold emblem in the center while high-cut bottoms showed off her hips.

In another sexy photo from the campaign, Bella rocked the same swimsuit with a pair of strappy black stilettos and a logo purse. Perhaps our favorite photo from the shoot though, was Bella lounging in the water wearing low-rise tide-sie black bathing suit bottoms with a cropped tee. The black T-shirt read, “Agent 007,” just like Lori’s, and was super cropped, showing off her taut stomach and abs.