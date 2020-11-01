Kailyn Lowry’s Romantic History: Inside Her Romances With Chris Lopez & More

‘Teen Mom 2’ star, Kailyn Lowry, has been through quite a lot in her romantic relationships over the years, and it’s all been documented for the MTV show.

Kailyn Lowry has been extremely open about the struggles that she’s gone through over the years on Teen Mom 2. Unfortunately, a lot of those issues seem to stem from her relationships. She has four kids with three different men, and her relationships with all three of them have been full of ups and downs. Here’s a full look back at Kailyn’s romantic history:

Jo Rivera

Jo Rivera was Kailyn’s high school boyfriend. When they were just teenagers, Kailyn got pregnant with the pair’s son, Isaac, which is how the couple wound up on 16 & Pregnant and, subsequently, Teen Mom 2. Due to Kailyn’s issues with her own family, she was forced to rely heavily on Jo and his family throughout the pregnancy and when Isaac was a newborn. She even moved in with them.

Unfortunately, Kailyn and Jo’s relationship crumbled shortly after Isaac’s birth, and by the time Teen Mom 2 started filming in 2010, just months after Isaac’s birth, they had broken up. After the split, Kailyn started seeing her ex, Jordan Wenner, but in her 2014 book, she admitted to cheating on Jordan with Jo. The hookup didn’t help things work out between Kailyn and Jo, though.

The two dealt with various custody issues during the first few seasons of Teen Mom 2. However, they were eventually able to work out their issues, and, despite a brief feud in 2019, are on friendly terms these days. Kailyn even attended Jo’s wedding to his wife, Vee Torres, in 2018, and had Vee as a guest on her podcast in 2020!

Javi Marroquin

Kailyn met Javi Marroquin at the mall in 2011. She confirmed the relationship in Jan. 2012, and announced their engagement that September. The two secretly got married in a courthouse around that time, as they wanted to officially tie the knot before Javi left for the Air Force. However, their bigger wedding ceremony — which was filmed for Teen Mom 2 — wasn’t until Sept. 2013. Kailyn gave birth to the pair’s son, Lincoln, two months later.

The marriage didn’t last long, though. They split just a few years later, and the divorce was finalized in 2016. At one point in the relationship, Kailyn had gotten pregnant with the pair’s second child, but she sadly miscarried. Javi later revealed that he blamed Kailyn for the miscarriage, which led to their split.

Kailyn and Javi tried to make their relationship work by appearing on Marriage Boot Camp, but to no avail. However, they did admit to hooking up after the split, and even said that they discussed getting back together on occasion. In 2020, Kailyn revealed on Teen Mom 2 that Javi tried to hookup with her (again)…while he was dating girlfriend, Lauren Comeau. Kailyn and Javi share custody of Lincoln.

Leah Messer

Okay, this one was more of a fan-created romance, but it did go quite viral for a bit there! In 2019, Kailyn and her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Leah Messer, got super close. They took their kids on vacation to Costa Rica together in April, and then attended the MTV Video Music Awards together in August. Fans began to suspect that there was more than just a friendship between them, and the ladies even fed into it for a little bit.

However, after a week and a half, Kailyn finally set the record straight about what was going on. “I would never [date Leah],” she said on her podcast. “She’s, like, one of my best friends. We’ve gotten so close, I would never want to ruin that. I think MTV would lose their s*** if me and Leah actually dated. Can you imagine? I think the Teen Mom world would s*** themselves!”

Chris Lopez

Chris Lopez is the father of Kailyn’s last two kids, Lux, born in 2017, and Creed, born in summer 2020. They started seeing each other secretly in 2016, but the relationship has been extremely up and down over the years. Although Kailyn has acknowledged that Chris will always be part of her life, she has struggled with his involvement in their sons’ lives.

When Kailyn got pregnant again at the end of 2019, she kept the baby’s father’s identity a secret. However, it was eventually revealed that Chris was the dad once again. The two were not in a relationship when Kailyn got pregnant, and Kailyn publicly slammed him for not dedicating himself to Lux, particularly while she was pregnant. After Creed’s birth, she also claimed that he ‘barely saw’ the newborn.

In the fall of 2020, Kailyn and Chris’ custody dispute went public. Kailyn was awarded sole custody of the kids, but the battle was taken to court. Court documents showed that Kailyn was arrested for allegedly punching Chris during an argument over Lux’s haircut. While her rep denied the allegations, the reality star could not comment further, as she and Chris were ordered not to publicly discuss any domestic matters amidst the ongoing custody dispute.