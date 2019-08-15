Kailyn Lowry Says She ‘Hates Jo Rivera’s Guts’ After Revealing He Could Send Her To Jail

Kailyn Lowry didn’t hold back from ranting about her ex, Jo Rivera, after they butted heads about the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star’s Hawaii vacation with their son Isaac. But Kailyn said she won’t let this feud get in between one relationship.

Kailyn Lowry, 27, is feeling resentful towards Jo Rivera for giving her a legal scare, after her ex allegedly said he could “see [her] in court” for breaking her custody agreement! “I hate Jo’s guts right now,” the Teen Mom 2 star admitted on the Aug. 8 episode of her Coffee Convos podcast to co-host Lindsie Chrisley. The feud began when Kailyn decided she wanted to bring their son Isaac, 9, to Hawaii six days earlier than planned so that she could arrive at the same time with her co-star, Leah Messer, and Leah’s kids (Kailyn originally sent in a 30-day notice to book July 5-20). Kailyn claimed that she sought Jo’s permission via text before booking a ticket for June 30th, but after a week of no response, she went ahead and made the purchase.

After that week passed, Kailyn texted Jo and asked if she could have Isaac two hours earlier than planned to make their flight on June. 30. And that’s when the surprise text came in! “No, the Fourth Of July is mine,” Jo allegedly texted her, Kailyn recalled. It turns out that Jo was owed eight hours with Isaac on Independence Day, and Kailyn couldn’t understand why her ex was allegedly being stubborn about those eight hours. The mother of three claimed Jo was “not giving [her] a reason why” he wanted Isaac on the holiday, and she soon became “irritated.”

The fight allegedly forced MTV to point its cameras away from Kailyn and her family on their joint Hawaiian vacation with Leah, according to Kailyn. “Because Jo was supposed to get nine to five on the Fourth of July, it becomes a legal issue,” Kailyn explained on the podcast. That’s because if Jo “filed” and Kailyn was “found in contempt,” it was “a legal issue [MTV] couldn’t be a part of” — not to mention potential jail time, as Kailyn also claimed!

This is an unexpected turn in Kailyn’s co-parenting relationship with Jo, considering that she even attended his wedding with Vee Torres in Sept. 2018! Vee even backed out from being a guest on Kailyn’s podcast, the Coffee Convos host revealed, but she insisted there’s no bad blood between the two. “I’m not here to put Vee in the middle,” Kailyn told her co-host. She revealed that Jo’s wife even reached out while Kailyn was still in Hawaii.

“She said that once Jo and I resolve it, she would love to come on the podcast but she just wanted to talk it out, because MTV was going to film it,” Kailyn recalled Vee saying over text, according to her side of the story. “[Vee] doesn’t know what I’ve said, she said she doesn’t really know the situation at all. Like, Jo didn’t really talk to her about it, so she just didn’t want to be in the middle and I understand that.”