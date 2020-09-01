Kailyn Lowry Claims Chris Lopez Has Barely Seen Their Newborn Son Since His Birth: ‘It’s Been Rough’

Kailyn Lowry has revealed that her newborn son Creed’s dad Chris Lopez has been mainly absent from his life ever since the infant’s July 30 arrival. Sadly, she says she ‘didn’t expect anything else’ out of him.

Kailyn Lowry already had an idea of how involved ex Chris Lopez would be with their second child, as they already share a two-year-old son Lux. Now that she’s given birth to their second son on July 30, the Teen Mom 2 star says that history is repeating itself with Chris being absent from their new baby Creed‘s life. The 28-year-old appeared on iHeartRadio’s The Domenick Nati Show on Sept. 1 and said that Chris has only briefly seen Creed at his birth and only once right after that.

When Domenick asked what Kailyn’s current status is with Chris, she replied “We don’t communicate at all. I don’t remember the last time I heard from him. So he hasn’t seen Creed since he was born, maybe a couple days after. He saw him when he was born and he saw him shortly thereafter that week and he hasn’t seen him since.” You can listen to Kail discuss this in the above video starting at the 5:33 mark.

Since this is their second baby, Kail hinted that she knew what she was in for with Chris’ alleged lack of involvement with their new son. “Yeah, so its been rough, but I didn’t expect anything else,” she shared. Domenick then noted the irony of how Chris wasn’t supportive of Kailyn getting an abortion when she found out she was pregnant again, but that he also allegedly doesn’t want to see his child now that he’s been born.

Kailyn sighed and explained, “I don’t know what he wants, because in my mind if you wanted to see him you would ask. If you wanted to be there you would. I just think people do that they want and actions speak louder than words so he can go on Instagram live all he wants and say that I keep his kids from him or he wants to be there. But at the end of the day, if that’s what he wanted to do, he’s make that happen. He’s the only person that can do or change that.”

While they might not be in contact now, Kailyn and Chris were when it came to naming their new son. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com, Kailyn told us “I love the movie Creed. And I looked up the definition [of the word], which is guiding principle, and I love that, so it was just a name that I kind of kept in my back pocket for a while. It wasn’t actually my top name [though].”

“I had something else in mind, but Chris didn’t agree to it at all. I ended up giving birth and he didn’t look like the name that I wanted. And I [thought] he definitely looks like a Creed,” Kailyn continued. She revealed to us that “I really love the name Rome. But he didn’t look like a Rome.” She could still use the name, as the MTV star says she hasn’t completed her family despite having four sons now. “No, I’m definitely [not done] — I’ll still have more,” she told us. So there’s still a possibility she can use Rome again!