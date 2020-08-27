Kailyn Lowry Reveals The Name She Almost Gave Her Newborn Son: ‘Chris Didn’t Agree To It’

Kailyn Lowry admitted that ‘Creed’ wasn’t her ‘top name’ for her fourth child, whom she shares with ex Chris Lopez. The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife what changed her mind!

Kailyn Lowry was close to giving her fourth child, Creed, a very different name! The Teen Mom 2 star had a change of heart after delivering the baby boy on July 30, which she explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with Hollywoodlife while promoting the new season of Teen Mom 2 that premieres on Sept. 1. It turns out that the name, “Creed,” had been an option for quite some time, but not necessarily Kailyn’s first pick.

“I love the movie Creed,” Kailyn, 28, told us, referring to the inspiring boxing movie starring Michael B. Jordan. “And I looked up the definition [of the word], which is guiding principle, and I love that, so it was just a name that I kind of kept in my back pocket for a while.” But Kailyn had a confession to make: “It wasn’t actually my top name [though].”

“I had something else in mind, but Chris [Lopez] didn’t agree to it at all,” Kailyn continued, referring to her ex and the father of two of her children (their newborn son Creed, and their first child together, Lux, 3). However, Kailyn eventually saw eye-to-eye with her ex, despite publicly calling him out in the past and not having “any type of communication” with Chris at the current moment. “I ended up giving birth and he didn’t look like the name that I wanted. And I [thought] he definitely looks like a Creed,” Kailyn revealed.

Kailyn Lowry’s son, Lincoln, holding his new baby brother. (Instagram/@kaillowry)

Before Kailyn had this epiphany, though, what was her No. 1 baby name? “I really love the name Rome,” she admitted, before adding, “But he didn’t look like a Rome.” Kailyn may still have a chance to use “Rome” on another birth certificate, because the MTV star told HollywoodLife that she’s “definitely” not done having kids and confidently added, “I’ll still have more.”

Following Creed’s arrival, Kailyn revealed the newborn’s face to the world in an adorable photo of her sons Lux, Lincoln Marroquin, 6 (whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin) and Isaac, 10 (whom she shares with high school sweetheart Jo Rivera) holding their new brother on Aug. 7. Three days later, she debuted her fourth son’s name to her 3.9 million Instagram followers.

With pregnancy out of the way, Kailyn is now looking forward to the new season of Teen Mom 2 (which will “probably not” feature Chris, since he doesn’t like to film, according to Kailyn). However, she could say this about the new line-up of episodes: they’re “heavy” and a “roller coaster” ride.

“Just because I definitely find myself in some situations that I never thought that I would be in again,” Kailyn explained, adding, “And I’m kind of figuring out how to it make the best decision for myself and for my kids and keeping in mind the repercussions of those decisions. I struggled a lot this season, so I just think that there will be a lot of ups and downs.”

Season 10 of Teen Mom 2 premieres on Sept. 1 at 7/8 P.M. Central on MTV.