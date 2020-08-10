‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Reveals Newborn Baby Boy’s Name With Sweet New Pic

Kailyn Lowry has finally settled on a name for her newborn baby boy, and she revealed it in the sweetest way on Aug. 10.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, 28, already shared the first pictures of her baby boy, who was born on July 30, but now, she’s revealing his name, too! On Aug. 10, Kailyn took to Instagram to share the news that her son’s name is Creed. She also revealed that it means “guiding principle”. She apparently loves the name so much that she ordered a blanket with his name plastered all over it.

And immediately after sharing the news, Kailyn’s fans flooded the post’s comments section with messages of love. “Kail, you always break boundaries. Good for you for being who you are regardless what the public eye wants. Love his name,” one user wrote, while another added, “Beautiful name . Such a fun of you . Love all you and your handsome boys”.

Baby Creed joins Kailyn’s three older sons, Isaac Rivera, 10, whom she shares with her former high school sweetheart Jo Rivera, Lincoln Marroquin, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and Lux Lowry, 3, whom she shares with her newborn’s dad, ex Chris Lopez.

The Teen Mom 2 star welcomed Creed into the world via a home birth on July 30 — 10 days before revealing his name. At the time of his birth, Creed weighed 8 lbs., 15 oz. and was 22.5 inches long.

During her gender reveal party in February, Kailyn revealed, “The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix”, and if these new photos tell us anything, it’s that they’re super happy to have Creed in their lives.