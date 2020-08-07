Kailyn Lowry Shares 1st Pics Of Newborn Baby Boy With His Big Brothers — See Photos

There he is! One week giving birth to her fourth son on July 30, ‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry shared his precious face for the first time in new photos.

What a cutie! Kailyn Lowry is now the proud mom to four little boys, and gave fans their first look at her newborn son on Aug. 7. The Teen Mom 2 star’s little one entered the world via a home birth on July 30, so the little guy is now exactly one week old. At the time of his birth, the baby checked in at 8 lbs., 15 oz. and 22.5 inches long, and already he looks like a growing boy. Kailyn’s three older sons, Isaac Rivera, 10, by her former high school sweetheart Jo Rivera, Lincoln Marroquin, 6, from ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and Lux Lowry, 3, by her newborn’s dad Chris Lopez, were seen holding their little brother, who was wrapped up in a white blanket in a photo provided to Us magazine here. She included a second, close-up shot of the cutie-pie in an orange onesie, cuddled up against Kailyn’s chest.

Lux could be seen putting his hand on his infant brother’s head of dark hair and seemed to be going in to give him a sweet kiss. Kailyn still hasn’t given her newborn a name yet, and wants to spend some time with her little one before officially deciding on what to call him. New baby Lowry is Kailyn’s second son by her ex Chris. So far the MTV star has not mentioned him in any of her social media following her son’s birth. The two are mostly estranged, and early on in her pregnancy, Kail claimed via Twitter that Chris barely did anything for Lux.

On Feb. 4, Kail confirmed her fourth pregnancy to fans by posting an Instagram snapshot of Lux holding up a sonogram photo. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant and it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way,” she wrote in the caption.

After that she threw Twitter shade at Chris, saying she “Can’t remember the last time he did anything for Lux!” Then when he got Lux’s name inked on his forehead, Kailyn had choice words for her ex. “Imagine not doing s**t for your child, then getting their name tattooed on your face in 2020,” Kailyn tweeted on Feb. 14. “Listen. If one of my baby dads had my child & I couldn’t see him for whatever reason, I’m still sending clothes, diapers, wipes, cards. Whatever.”

Despite her estrangement from Chris, Kail’s new baby is going to grow up with the love of his three older brothers. Isaac, Linc and Lux are best buddies, as the MTV star has shared in sweet photos of the siblings. During her gender reveal party in February, Kail said, “The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix.” From the looks of the baby’s first photo with his brothers, the little guy is already surrounded by plenty of sibling love.