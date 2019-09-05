Kailyn Lowry Breaks Silence On Rumors She’s Dating Leah Messer After They Attend VMAs Together

After fans started speculating that Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer might be more than friends, Kail took to her podcast to set the record straight.

Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer love trolling their fans who wonder if they’re romantically involved, but the truth is, these ladies are nothing more than best friends! “I would never [date Leah]!” Kailyn said on the latest episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, during which her friend, Becky, filled in for co-host Lindsie Chrisley. “She’s, like, one of my best friends. We’ve become so close, I would never want to ruin that.” Rumors that Kailyn and Leah may be dating have been surfacing for months, but the ladies appeared to confirm it by attending the VMAs together on Aug. 26. Then, Kailyn posted an article on social media announcing that they were “officially a couple,” but it turns out it was just clickbait.

“I think MTV would lose their s*** if Leah and me actually dated,” Kailyn laughed. “I texted her yesterday and I was like…We might as well just get married. And she was like…yeah, doesn’t everyone want to marry their best friend?! Can you imagine? I think the Teen Mom world would s*** themselves.” Kailyn and Leah both star on Teen Mom 2 and have gotten close over the years — they’ve even started taking vacations together with their kids (both ladies have three children).

Kailyn has been open about being interested in both men and women, but admitted on the podcast that she was unsure if Leah had ever dated a woman. Meanwhile, fans are also pushing for Leah to get back with her ex, Jeremy Calvert, who she’s on good terms with more than four years after their divorce.

Although Kailyn and Leah’s storylines on Teen Mom 2 are separate, we’ll get to see a little bit of them together this season thanks to their joint vacations. New episodes will begin airing on Sept. 10.