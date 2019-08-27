Kailyn Lowry Sweetly Gives Leah Messer Her Jacket When She Gets Cold During Night Out At VMAs

It was moms’ night out for Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer at the VMAs, and they proved they’re the ultimate besties when Kail lent Leah her jacket after the show!

Teen Mom 2 stars, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer, have become BFFs over the years, and they showed off their friendship with a girls’ night out at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 26. The ladies walked the red carpet and looked fabulous! Leah wore dark jeans, along with a pink crop top that featured sheer, studded sleeves, while Kail also rocked jeans, along with a black bra top. Kailyn had an oversized jacket over the top of her outfit, and revealed that she lent the long sleeves to Leah after the show. “When she’s cold, give her your jacket,” Kailyn captioned a photo of the pair.

Ever since Kailyn and Leah started getting closer and started spending time together even without the MTV cameras, fans have been begging them to get together romantically, and the rumors of a possible relationship were at an all-time high after the VMAs. It’s no secret that Kailyn and Leah haven’t had the best of luck with men — they’ve both been married twice, and Kail has three kids with three different baby daddies, while Leah has three kids with two. Recently, the ladies took their kids on vacation to Hawaii, and it seemed like everyone had a blast on the trip!

Interestingly, after the VMAs, Kailyn posted a mirror selfie with Leah to Instagram with the caption, “We’re officially a couple.” However, the post linked to an article that did not confirm the relationship is actually legit. The ladies have loved to keep fans guessing about what’s really going on between them, and this seems to be Kailyn’s way of continuing to do that.

“THEY ARE JOKING,” one person explained in the Instagram caption. “They’re friends and they’re sick of the comments so they’re going with it. Screw people – let ’em believe whatever they think is true.” Teen Mom 2 is currently airing on Tuesdays on MTV, so perhaps we’ll get more intel on this friendship as the season goes on!