Kailyn Lowry: Why She Has No Regrets About Taking Son Isaac, 9, To Hawaii Even Though She Could Go To Jail

‘It’s not that big of a deal.’ After breaking her custody agreement, the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star nonchalantly explained why she could be going to jail on her latest podcast episode.

It’s the trip that could cost Kailyn Lowry, 27, her freedom. After taking her 9-year-old son Isaac to Hawaii without properly following the arrangements of her custody with ex Jo Rivera, 27, the Teen Mom 2 star admits, “I made this decision [with] full awareness that I could potentially go to jail for 24 hours — and I think it’s worth it.” The bombshell comments came from her Coffee Convos podcast on Thursday, August 8.

While Kailyn and Jo are allowed to take their son on vacations, there’s a few rules they have to follow. “We have to write a 30 days notice for vacation. First come, first serve. So if I put in my 30 days notice before he does or anyone, it’s mine,” the mom of three explains to co-host Lindsie Chrisley. So, why the drama with ex Jo? “Originally I was going to go to Hawaii July 5th to 20th, which is two weeks. I realized that first week of July was my week [on with my kids], and Leah [Messer] was going on the 1st. So obviously [I] wanted to go and be with them the first week…It was my week anyway [having my kids but], I changed the dates after I submitted my 30 days notice.”

The only caveat with Kailyn’s plan was the holiday rule — in this case, the Fourth of July. As is customary with custody arrangements, parents usually share special occasions by alternating years — which, Kailyn admits, she “didn’t realize.” When the reality star texted Jo to see if she could pick up Issac on the 4th early to make their flights, he wrote back “no, the 4th of July is mine.”

When Lindsie questioned Kailyn about the potential outcome, she quipped, “Jo said he he could see me in court.” While we’ll be waiting to see what happens, Kailyn still has a few moves up her sleeve, revealing “there [are] two incidences that I could file on contempt on [Jo] and I haven’t.”