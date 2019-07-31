‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry & Jo Rivera At War: Why She’s Worried Her Ex Will Send Her To Jail

Kailyn recently revealed she’s ‘going to jail’, and while she didn’t reveal why, a new report now claims it’s because she took son Isaac to Hawaii on a day that her ex, Jo, was supposed to have him.

“I’m going to jail [when I get back from Hawaii],” Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, 27, revealed during the July 18 episode of her Coffee Convos podcast — just days after she took her three sons on a tropical vacation with her co-star Leah Messer. At the time, Kailyn didn’t divulge why she thinks she might be heading to prison, but The Ashley now claims to have discovered the reason. According to the site’s sources, Kailyn is worried that her ex, Jo Rivera, may “file contempt charges against her, due to her taking their son Isaac to Hawaii and having him there on a day that Jo was supposed to get time with him”. MTV was also in Hawaii filming, but they only recorded footage of Leah and her kids because they feared they might be brought into any potential legal issues with Kailyn and Jo, the site further claims.

Plus, due to the drama with Kailyn, Jo is reportedly refusing to film for the show’s new season. “Kail took Isaac to Hawaii on June 30, even though Jo was scheduled to have him on the 4th of July from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” a source told The Ashley. “If Jo chose to file contempt on her, and Kail was found in contempt, she could be fined or even put in jail. MTV could not film because legally, because if they did, it would be like they were encouraging Kail to break her custody agreement. Then they would be part of whatever happened between Jo and Kail in court, had Jo filed”.

The source further said, “Kail told [someone from the production/crew] that she was fully aware of the possible consequences, but that she decided it was worth sitting in jail for 24 hours, if it came to that”. The insider continued, “From what [the producers] were told, Kail asked Jo before booking the plane tickets [to Hawaii] if she could have Isaac early, and he didn’t respond,” the source said. “She booked the flights, informed MTV of the trip and then asked Jo again to take Isaac a few days early, and that’s when he told her she couldn’t have Isaac on July 4. She took Isaac and he was in Hawaii on that date anyway, and that’s why she was afraid Jo would take legal action against her. Kail told [people] that Jo has taken Isaac out of state for ‘business’ without her permission, which is against their custody arrangement, so she just didn’t care anymore”.

Apparently, Jo and Kailyn’s relationship has gotten so bad that he quit the show, the site claims. “Kail and Jo do not get along at all. Jo has refused to film [for the upcoming season],” another production source told The Ashley. “There is no footage of Jo in the next season. He does not want to deal with Kail or the show anymore.”

HollywoodLife has reached out to Kailyn Lowry for a comment, but we did not receive an immediate response.