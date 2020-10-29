‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Arrested For Allegedly Punching Ex Chris Lopez Over Son Lux’s Haircut

Chris Lopez has accused Kailyn Lowry of ‘attacking’ and ‘punching’ him during an alleged dispute in Sept. 2020, according to court documents that HollywoodLife has obtained.

UPDATE (10/29/20, 7:54 PM ET): After Kailyn Lowry’s arrest report surfaced, her rep provided the following statement to HollywoodLife: “Ms. Lowry has filed a petition for custody in the matter involving her children Lux and Creed. The judge in the Delaware Family Court has ordered the parties to refrain from discussing all domestic matters until after the hearing next year. Currently, Ms. Lowry has been awarded sole custody of the children despite the allegations pending in Family Court. Ms. Lowry does deny all of the allegations but cannot respond specifically at this time due to the orders of the judge.”

ORIGINAL: Kailyn Lowry, 28, was arrested after she allegedly got physical with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, during a dispute about their three-year-old son Lux’s haircut. The Teen Mom 2 star was taken into police custody for “offensive touching” in Delaware on Sept. 26, according to court documents that HollywoodLife reviewed on Oct. 29. However, the dispute actually took place as the exes were exchanging custody of Lux at Chris’s house on Sept. 4, according to the documents.

Chris accused Kailyn of striking him “several times with a closed fist” upon learning that he cut Lux’s long hair, page four of the court documents stated. He alleged that Kailyn “started attacking him [and] punching him several time[s] on the head and upper torso because she did not want the child[’s] haircut,” and that he “did not fight back.” Chris also claimed that his sister “attempted to pull Kailyn off” him.

Chris reported the incident to the police the next day, but the cops reportedly didn’t reach back until Sept. 25 (Kailyn was arrested the next day). Meanwhile, Kailyn told police that “the dispute never became physical,” according to the documents.

Chris Lopez with his sons Lux and Creed, whom he shares with ex Kailyn Lowry. (Photo Courtesy of Instagram/@chrisxlopezz)

The mother of four was eventually released “on her own recognizance without bail” but was ordered to not have any contact (direct or indirect) with Lopez, the documents stated, which also revealed that her arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 21, 2021. HollywoodLife has reached out to Kailyn’s rep for comment.

While Kailyn has not spoken out about this arrest report, she did make it clear she was not happy about Lux’s surprise haircut in September. She shared before and after photos of the child’s hair, which revealed that Lux’s long curls had been given an uneven chop. “Parenting with a narcissist be like,” Kailyn angrily wrote over the “after” photo.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member continued to vent about the haircut in an Instagram Live session, saying, “You ever sent your kid to family member’s house, please tell me, and they cut your kids’ hair off behind your back? I’m just at a place where it’s like OK, you could f**k with me all you want…but the second you do something to my child, I’m gonna come out of character because you’re using the child as a manipulation tool.”

Chris later defended his decision to give Lux a hair makeover. “If you wanna be real, I was basically telling the girl keep going. I’ve been wanting to cut my son’s hair. So the fact that I cut off a little bit of his edges, she’s lucky I didn’t f–king scalp his a–….That’s my son,” Chris said in his own Instagram Live session. He added, “So If I decide to make a decision on my son, I can.”

Kailyn has long been at odds with Chris, whom she also shares her two-month-old son Creed with. The reality television star even revealed that she doesn’t “talk” to Chris in the latest episode of Teen Mom 2, which aired two days before her arrest report surfaced. “I have not talked to Chris — I don’t talk to him. He has been in an out of jail. I think what has transpired over the last few months between Chris and I has just been so eye-opening,” Kailyn said on Tuesday night’s episode while discussing her fourth pregnancy.

“I know that people have a ton of questions,” Kailyn continued during her Teen Mom 2 confessional that aired on Oct. 27, adding, “They’re wondering how I could have gone back to someone like that, and I think there’s a lot to be said that I haven’t really talked about a relationship where domestic violence is there, and where it’s just really toxic. So I’m still trying to figure that stuff out. As of right now, I have no intentions of including Chris in anything, and so going into this one knowing that he won’t be there at all is really scary.”