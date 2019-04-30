Leah Messer & Kailyn Lowry Hit The Pool In Their Bikinis On Costa Rica Trip — Cute Pics

Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry are heating things up in Costa Rica. The ‘Teen Mom 2’ stars are vacationing together with friends and they shared sultry bikini snaps from a late night dip in the pool on April 29!

Kailyn Lowry, 27, and Leah Messer, 27, are living their best lives in Costa Rica! The MTV stars are vacationing together with friends in the tropical destination, which is known for its scenic rainforests and beautiful beaches. And, they’re making the most out of their trip. Leah and Kailyn have been documenting everything, from their intense hikes, to the massive waterfalls in the forest and all of their fun times when the sun goes down.

Both Leah and Kailyn shared photos from a late night swim together on April 29. In one photo that Leah posted to Instagram, she’s pictured sitting on Kailyn’s lap in the water, with her legs wrapped around her. The two were all smiles as Leah sipped on a Smirnoff beverage. “My chick bad, badder than yours,” she captioned the photo, in which both mothers looked sun-kissed.

In another photo shared by Kailyn, Leah can be seen kissing the side of her face in a pool. “Hot springs,” a smiling Kailyn captioned the cute snap. Both reality stars rocked bikinis. — Leah wore an orange and white striped two piece, while Kailyn wore a black top and blue patterned bottoms.

It’s unclear when Leah and Kailyn touched down in Costa Rica, but, they began sharing photos from the trip on April 29. Leah posted a pic of a gorgeous sunset, along with a bikini photo of her backside as she posed near the pool. She also shared a snap of the front of her yellow bikini, with a waterfall in the background. Meanwhile, Kailyn also shared a bikini photo by the pool. She showed off her curves in a maroon two-piece.

Kailyn and Leah haven’t shared any photos of their kids in Costa Rica, which has led fans to believe that they’re on an all-adults getaway. Nonetheless, Kailyn did share a family pic with her boys — Isaac Rivera, 9, Lincoln Marshall, 5, and Lux Russell, 1 — on April 24, from their trip to Cancun. So, maybe mom needed some time to unwind with friends in Costa Rica. Leah has three daughters, Adalynn Faith, 6, and 9-year-old twins, Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace.

Kailyn and Leah have gotten closer through the years, along with their Teen Mom 2 co-star Chelsea Houska, 27, who did not make the trip. Kailyn and Leah previously vacationed together in Hawaii, which was filmed by MTV for Teen Mom.