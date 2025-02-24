Is Joy Reid Married? Everything to Know About the MSNBC Host’s Husband

Image Credit: Getty Images for ESSENCE

Joy Reid, known for her MSNBC show The ReidOut, is being removed from the network’s primetime lineup, according to multiple outlets. The reason for the cancellation of The ReidOut remains unclear, as MSNBC has not issued a public statement. Joy, who is known for her outspoken criticism of President Donald Trump, faces these changes following the departure of former network President Rashida Jones, with Rebecca Kutler now stepping in as the new President.

This news also comes amid a wave of departures by prominent journalists and news anchors from major cable networks, including NBC’s Hoda Kotb, CBS’s Norah O’Donnell, CNN’s Chris Wallace, Fox News’s Neil Cavuto, and several others.

Insiders revealed to Variety and Deadline that The Weekend anchors Symone Sanders-Townsend, Alicia Menendez, and Michael Steele are expected to take over the 7 p.m. time slot. Joy’s final primetime show is expected to air this week.

Find out more about her personal life below.

Who Is Joy Reid’s Husband?

Joy, who hosted the popular morning show AM Joy from 2016 before The ReidOut, married her husband, Jason Reid, in 1997.

Jason according to his LinkedIn is a filmmaker. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Film & Video Production from the School of Visual Arts and started his career as a Senior Editor at Discovery Communications LLC before transitioning to freelance editing with Universal/Peacock Productions. In 2005, he co-founded ImageLab Media Group, a production company where he continues to work as a film editor.

Joy graduated from Harvard in 1991 with a concentration in film. Afterward, she moved to New York, where she worked at the School of Visual Arts and met Jason.

Does Joy Reid Have Kids?

Joy and her husband Jason have three kids—one daughter, Winsome, and two sons, Jmar and Nasir.

According to Vogue, the couple raised their children in Florida, where Joy balanced a career in media and politics.

What Is Joy Reid’s Net Worth?