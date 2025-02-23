Does Joy Reid Have Children? Find Out If She Has Kids

Image Credit: Getty Images for ESSENCE

Joy Reid, known for her MSNBC show The ReidOut, is being removed from the network’s primetime lineup, according to multiple outlets.

The reason for the cancellation of The ReidOut remains unclear, as MSNBC has not issued a public statement on the matter. Insiders revealed to Variety and Deadline that The Weekend anchors Symone Sanders-Townsend, Alicia Menendez, and Michael Steele are expected to take over the 7 p.m. time slot. Her final primetime show is expected to air this week.

It’s unclear whether Joy is leaving MSNBC but with the news of these changes, you can find out more about her and her personal life below.

Who Is Joy Reid?

Joy is a progressive political commentator, TV host, and author who has built much of her career at MSNBC. In July 2020, she replaced veteran anchor Chris Matthews in the 7 p.m. slot after his sudden resignation in March.

Before hosting The ReidOut, which began in 2020, she hosted the popular morning show AM Joy from 2016, attracting around one million viewers by 2018, who proudly identified as #reiders on social media. Additionally, the New York City native has authored several books, including The Man Who Sold America: Trump and the Unraveling of the American Story.

Known for her strong criticism of Donald Trump, Joy frequently targeted conservatives who support him. After his 2024 election victory, she lashed out at “right-wingers” during the Thanksgiving holiday, telling The New York Post, “Make your own dinner, MAGA.”

“But if you expect the 73 million who voted for the prosecutor, not the felon and particularly the 92 percent of Black women who voted for Kamala to give you a cookie for your vote, a trophy, a hug, a high-five, you might be asking too much,” she said at the time. “If we want to eat with you, we will. But if we want some peace over the holidays and we don’t want to put up with your trolling while we eat our Tofurky, get over it.”

Is Joy Reid Married?

In 1997, the anchor married Jason Reid.

According to his LinkedIn, Jason earned a Bachelor’s degree in Film & Video Production from the School of Visual Arts. He started his career as a Senior Editor at Discovery Communications LLC before transitioning to freelance editing with Universal/Peacock Productions. In 2005, he co-founded ImageLab Media Group, a production company where he continues to work as a film editor.

Jason isn’t the only one with a film background, as Joy graduated from Harvard in 1991 with a concentration in film.

Does Joy Reid Have Kids?

Joy and her husband Jason have three kids—one daughter, Winsome, and two sons, Jmar and Nasir.

What Is Joy Reid’s Net Worth?