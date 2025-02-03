How Many Grammys Does Kendrick Lamar Have Now?

View gallery Image Credit: Getty Images for The Recording A

It’s Kendrick Lamar‘s year. The rapper, 37, is set to headline the Super Bowl’s iconic halftime show on February 9, 2025, and at the Grammys, he took home yet another handful of the coveted trophies. “Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date,” he said in a statement amid the announcement he’d be the next halftime headliner. “And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”

Below, find out how many Grammys the rapper took home in 2025, and how many he has garnered over the years.

What Grammys Did Kendrick Lamar Win in 2025?

The “HUMBLE” rapper was nominated for an impressive seven Grammy Awards in 2025 alone. He took home trophies for record of the year, song of the year, best rap performance, best rap song, and best music video for “Not Like Us.” He was also nominated for best rap performance and best rap song for “Like That.”

When he was announced by Miley Cyrus as the record of the year winner, Beyonce and Taylor Swift were seen dancing to the jam in the audience. “I’m gonna dedicate this one to the city,” said the denim and bling clad rapper, in part. “Compton, Watts, Long Beach, Inglewood, out to the valley.”

He continued, “I can’t give enough thanks to these places that I rolled around since high school. You know, and most importantly, the people and the families out in the Palisades and Altadena. This is a true testament that we can continue to restore this city.”

Per Rolling Stone, after receiving the song of the year award from music legend Diana Ross, he again praised the rap genre. “At the end of the day, nothing more powerful than rap music,” he said at the podium. “We are the culture that’s gonna always stay here and live forever.”

How Many Grammys Does Kendrick Lamar Have?

According to Stylecaster, Kendrick has been the recipient of a whopping 57 Grammy nominations over the years, and won 22 of them. At the 67th annual Grammy Awards on February 2 alone, he won five of the coveted trophies.

Who Won Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammys?

The one and only Beyonce won album of the year for her “Cowboy Carter” album. Queen Bey also took home a historic win for country album of the year — she’s now the first Black artist to win in that category.