When Is Super Bowl 2025? Date of the Big Game

Super Bowl LIX is quickly approaching! As one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year, the excitement is building. While it’s still unclear who will be competing, you can find out everything you need to know about the big game below.

When Is Super Bowl 2025?

This year’s Super Bowl is set for Sunday, February 9, 2025.

Where Is Super Bowl 2025 Located?

This year’s Super Bowl will be held in New Orleans at the Caesers Superdome.

Following a recent New Year’s tragedy in the city, the NFL issued a statement reassuring fans about safety measures. According to Marca, the NFL stated: “The NFL and the local host committee have been working in collaboration with local, state and federal agencies over the past two years and have developed comprehensive security plans. These planning sessions will continue as they do with all major NFL events and we are confident that attendees will have a safe and enjoyable experience at the Super Bowl.”

They added, “We are deeply saddened by the news of the devastating incident in New Orleans. Our thoughts are with the victims, the New Orleans community and all those affected.”

What Time Does Super Bowl 2025 Start?

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 PM ET.

What Channel Is the 2025 Super Bowl On?

Super Bowl LIX will be televised nationally on FOX.

Who Is Performing in the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2025 Halftime Show.

The rapper announced the big news in September 2024 via a social media video. In the clip, Lamar stood on a football field in front of an American flag, telling viewers, “What’s the deal everybody? My name’s Kendrick Lamar, and I’ll be performing at Super Bowl LIX. Will you be pulling up? I hope so. You know there’s only one opportunity to win a championship. No round twos.”

He later followed up by sharing a statement to Variety, noting that rap music “is still the most impactful genre to date” and that he’ll be performing “to remind the world why.”