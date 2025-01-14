Celebrities Who Donated to the L.A. Wildfires: Paris Hilton, Jamie Lee Curtis, & More Stars

On January 7, 2025, around 10:30 a.m., a fire erupted in the hills of Los Angeles that would spread at an alarming rate and eventually devastate Pacific Palisades and parts of Malibu. A cluster of additional fires compounded the problem, turning it into a massive natural disaster for Los Angeles. Among the thousands who have lost their homes to the ongoing firestorm are many celebrities whose lives have been upended by the tragedy. But many are also turning misfortune into action, opening their hearts and donating to the community as it turns its attention toward eventually rebuilding. Even as the fires continue to rage, here’s a running list of celebs who have donated to the L.A. wildfires.

Paris Hilton

The former reality star and mom of two, who lost her palatial home in the Palisades fire, opened an emergency fund through her very own nonprofit, 11:11 Media Impact. She put the first $100,000 into the fund and pledged to match “every dollar” of donations up to another $100,000.

“My heart is with everyone impacted by the devastating fires here in LA,” she wrote via social media in a January 11 post. “While I’ve lost my Malibu home, my thoughts are with the countless families who have lost so much more—their homes, cherished keepsakes, the communities they loved, and their sense of stability.” Paris also reassured potential donors that their donations will support efforts including short-term hotel stays for young families with little ones, aiding local animal shelters, and providing essentials to evacuation centers, where Paris herself volunteered during the weekend of January 10-12.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis, who lives in Pacific Palisades, donated $1 million to relief efforts alongside her husband Christopher Guest. The Halloween star took to Instagram on January 9th to pledge her support. “As the fire still rages on and @calfire @losangelesfiredepartment and all the available first responders and agencies involved in fighting fire and saving lives are still hard at work and neighbors and friends are banding together to save each other, my husband and I and our children have pledged $1 million from our Family Foundation to start a fund of support for our great city and state and the great people who live and love there,” she captioned a photo of the Santa Monica Pier with smoke rising in the background. “I’m in communication with Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass and Senator Schiff as to where those funds need to be directed for the most impact.”

Kylie Jenner

Forbes recently reported that Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner has made a non-specified donation to the California Fire Foundation Wildfire & Disaster Relief Fund, which is an extension of the California Fire Foundation.

Beyonce

According to USA Today, Beyonce‘s Beygood Foundation started an LA Fire Relief Fund kickstarted by an initial donation of $2.5 million. “The fund is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires,” a social media post on January 12 states. “To show your support for the impacted families and to learn more about BeyGOOD’s mission, please visit https://beygood.org.”

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have reportedly rolled up their sleeves to help as well, according to Forbes. The outlet says that in addition to reported monetary and clothing donations, they’ve also raised awareness of opportunities to help through CAL Fire, Baby2Baby, and World Central Kitchen, among others.

Eva Longoria

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Desperate Housewives icon Eva Longoria donated $1 million of her Jeff Bezos Courage and Civility Award to recovery efforts. She received the whopping $50 million prize in 2024, and will also match up to $50,000 donated to This Is About Humanity. The charitable org is dedicated to supporting frontline, farm workers and day laborers and their families that have been impacted by the disaster. Additionally, according to her social media, she will volunteer her time with Global Empowerment Mission and visit the World Central Kitchen as they mobilize to aid those affected.