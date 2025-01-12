L.A. Fires: How Many Homes Have Burned & Are Lost So Far?

Image Credit: MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Los Angeles County is experiencing one of its worst wildfire disasters in history, Governor Gavin Newsom said. Residents have fled their neighborhoods even if they weren’t issued evacuation orders; many lost power, and others are displaced. After seeing the swift and extensive damage that the Palisades fire caused in several towns, others are bracing for another difficult few days as wind gusts increase again. Even several celebrities lost their homes in exclusive areas such as Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Altadena, Pasadena and more. As viewers around the U.S. watch the devastation unfold, many are wondering how many structures — specifically homes — have burned in the City of Angels.

How Many Fires Are in L.A. Now?

As of Sunday, January 12, 2025, there are currently three major fires still burning, according to Cal Fire: The Palisades fire, the Eaton fire and the Hurst fire. The Palisades fire, which broke out nearly one week prior, is the most dangerous fire still wreaking havoc across L.A. County. Moreover, further evacuations were issued as winds pick up again. The Eaton fire, which demolished parts of Altadena and Pasadena, is still an active blaze.

Southern California Fires Containment Status

The following is the containment status for each major fire that erupted in L.A. County, according to Cal Fire.

Palisades fire: 11 percent contained

Eaton fire: 15 percent contained

Hurst fire: 89 percent contained

Lidia fire: 100 percent contained

Sunset fire: 100 percent contained

Kenneth fire: 80 percent contained

How Many Homes Have Burned in the L.A. Fires So Far?

It’s still too soon for local officials to determine the amount of houses that have burned. As of January 9, 2025, at least 2,000 structures across L.A. County went down, PBS reported.

Celebrity Homes That Burned Down in L.A.

A large handful of celebrities lost their homes in Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Altadena and more neighborhoods across L.A. Among the stars who opened up about the losses were Mandy Moore (Altadena) and Paris Hilton (Malibu).

Paris revealed in an Instagram post that her Malibu home was completely demolished. While she grieved the loss of her house, the reality TV star and heiress acknowledged how fortunate she was that her family was safe and thanked the firefighters for their brave efforts. What was most traumatic, however, was that Paris and her family watched the home burn down on live television.

As for Mandy, the actress wrote in an Instagram post that her Altadena home was “still standing” though “not livable” at the moment, while grieving alongside her friends, neighbors and family who “lost everything” in the fires.

“Feeling weird survivors guilt,” Mandy wrote, adding, “We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support. Thanks for everyone for checking on us and offering us help. Altadena strong.”