California Fires Containment Status: Are They Contained?

Shortly after 2025 began, Southern California — specifically Los Angeles County — faced destruction when multiple fires broke out. The first neighborhood to burn down was the exclusive and celebrity-populated Pacific Palisades. Almost every single home and structure was demolished, and the Eaton fire erupted and damaged Altadena and Pasadena. Shortly thereafter, several other infernos spread, from the Hollywood Hills to Malibu and Calabasas. A cause for most of the fires has not been determined, but high winds worsened the situation. As the days drag on, L.A. residents are waiting for the containment status of each fire. Below, learn which fires have been contained so far.

How Many Fires Are in L.A.?

After a long week of chaos, L.A. had multiple fires in the region: the Palisades fire, the Eaton fire, the Sunset fire, the Hurst fire, the Lidia fire and the Kenneth fire.

The Palisades fire engulfed most of Pacific Palisades, and multiple celebrity homes were impacted. Countless residents were displaced, and many fled to seek shelter after trying to protect their homes.

Are Any of the California Fires Contained?

On Friday, January 10, 2025, Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed via social media that the Sunset fire, which impacted the Hollywood Hills, was 100 percent contained. He also noted that the Lidia fire was at 75 percent containment; the Hurst fire was at 37 percent containment; the Kenneth fire reached 35 percent containment; the Eaton fire was at 3 percent containment, and the Palisades fire was at 8 percent containment.

Celebrity Homes That Burned Down in Fires

Among the celebrities who confirmed they lost their homes were Mandy Moore, Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, Diane Warren, Spencer Pratt, James Woods, Pete Lee and several others. A few A-listers found out that they lost their houses by watching them burn on live television.

Did the Hollywood Sign Burn Down?

No, The Hollywood Sign has not burned down. Many were concerned that the city’s iconic landmark was impacted by the Sunset fire as it threatened parts of Hollywood. Photos of the sign circulated online with smoke billowing above, but flames did not reach it.

Did the Getty Villa Museum Burn Down?

The Palisades fire nearly engulfed the Getty Villa. However, it’s still standing. Pictures of the museum surfaced online with smoke surrounding it.