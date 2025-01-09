What Started the California Wildfires 2025?

The Pacific Palisades fire, which ignited in Los Angeles County on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, has quickly spread to surrounding areas. Southern California is now in a state of emergency as firefighters and officials work tirelessly to contain the blaze, which has already scorched thousands of acres and destroyed several homes.

Learn more about the other areas currently affected by fires, the cause of the initial blaze, and additional details below.

How Many Fires Are Burning in California Now?

As of Thursday morning, California fire officials reported five active fires across the state:

Palisades : The largest fire in the region, which erupted on Tuesday and has rapidly spread, threatening to become one of the most destructive fires in California’s history.

: The largest fire in the region, which erupted on Tuesday and has rapidly spread, threatening to become one of the most destructive fires in California’s history. Eaton : This fire has struck northern Los Angeles, burning through areas like Altadena. It is the second-largest blaze, consuming approximately 10,600 acres.

: This fire has struck northern Los Angeles, burning through areas like Altadena. It is the second-largest blaze, consuming approximately 10,600 acres. Hurst : Located just north of San Fernando, this fire began Tuesday night and has spread to 855 acres.

: Located just north of San Fernando, this fire began Tuesday night and has spread to 855 acres. Lidia: Igniting Wednesday afternoon in the mountainous Acton area north of Los Angeles, the Lidia Fire has grown to nearly 350 acres.

Igniting Wednesday afternoon in the mountainous Acton area north of Los Angeles, the Lidia Fire has grown to nearly 350 acres. Sunset: Breaking out Wednesday evening in Hollywood Hills, this fire quickly spread, covering 43 acres before starting to shrink.

Breaking out Wednesday evening in Hollywood Hills, this fire quickly spread, covering 43 acres before starting to shrink.

What Started the Pacific Palisades Fire?

Officials indicated that extremely high winds have worsened the fire if not directly caused it. Wind gusts increased overnight on January 7, and multiple outlets reported that gusts could reach up to 100 miles per hour in certain parts of L.A. County.

What Causes California Wildfires?

California wildfires are caused by a combination of natural and human factors. Drought, high temperatures, and strong winds, particularly from the Santa Ana winds, create ideal conditions for fire. Lightning strikes can ignite dry vegetation, while human activities like arson, faulty power lines, and outdoor equipment can trigger flames. Additionally, overgrown vegetation, climate change, and urban sprawl increase fire risk by providing more fuel and bringing wildfires closer to populated areas.

How Much of the L.A. Fires Have Been Contained?

As of now, the majority of the fires remain largely uncontrolled: