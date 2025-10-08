Who Started the Palisades Fire? About Arrested Suspect Jonathan Rinderknecht

Image Credit: Getty Images

One person was arrested in October 2025 in connection to the Palisades Fire, one of the Los Angeles Country’s most destructive wildfires in history. The inferno upended thousands of residents‘ lives in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, and multiple fires spread throughout different areas of Southern California in the first week of January 2025. Nine months after the Palisades Fire was contained, a man named Jonathan Rinderknecht was arrested for allegedly igniting the initial fire.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, Bill Essayli, announced that Rinderknecht had been arrested on October 8, 2025.

“A single person’s recklessness caused one of the worst fires Los Angeles has ever seen, resulting in death and widespread destruction in Pacific Palisades,” Essayli wrote in a statement. “While we cannot bring back what victims lost, we hope this criminal case brings some measure of justice to those affected by this horrific tragedy.”

Below, learn about Rinderknecht, his arrest and the Palisades Fire.

Today we are announcing the arrest of 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht on a criminal complaint charging him with maliciously starting what became the Palisades Fire in January.

⁰The complaint alleges that Rinderknecht's started a fire in Pacific Palisades on New Year's Day –… pic.twitter.com/UzrFa0Lmrz — Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) October 8, 2025

How Did the Palisades Fire Start?

The Palisades Fire was caused by a few factors, including the destructive Santa Ana winds and the embers from the January 1, 2025, Lachman Fire, which was contained after burning through eight acres. Six days later, the inferno known as the Palisades Fire ravaged the region of L.A. County.

Who Caused the Palisades Fire? About the Arrested Suspect

The arrested suspect accused of causing the Palisades Fire is 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht, a former Uber driver. Authorities alleged that Rinderknecht “maliciously” ignited the Lachman Fire on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2025, in Pacific Palisades, which eventually led to the full Palisades Fire less than a week later.

Firefighters contained the Lachman Fire quickly but were unaware that embers would produce the entire Palisades Fire, per NBC News.

According to police, Rinderknecht previously lived in Pacific Palisades. On the night he allegedly ignited the Lachman Fire, two Uber passengers he picked up said he appeared “agitated and angry.” Rinderknecht then drove to Skull Rock Trailhead, where he allegedly set the fire. Sensors in the area indicated the presence of flames shortly after midnight on January 1. Rinderknecht reported the fire by calling 911 and tried to flee but turned back to follow firetrucks toward the trail.

Per Essayli’s October 8 announcement, Rinderknecht’s digital device had an image generated on ChatGPT of a burning city.

How Many Homes Were Burned in the Palisades Fire?

More than 6,000 structures were destroyed in the Palisades Fire, which affected both the Pacific Palisades and Malibu neighborhoods of L.A. County.