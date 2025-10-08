How Did the Pacific Palisades Fire Start? Update on the Possible Cause

The Pacific Palisades fire that erupted in Los Angeles County on January 7, 2025, spread rapidly throughout surrounding areas. Southern California firefighters and officials struggled to contain the fire that burned thousands of acres and homes. Residents in Pacific Palisades — including celebrities — lost their homes and abandoned their cars to escape the hazardous smoke and flames. Now that an arrest has been made nine months later, many wonder how the fire started in the first place.

Learn more about the dangerous Palisades fire, its destruction and the October 2025 arrest below.

How Did the Pacific Palisades Fire Start?

Officials indicated that extremely high winds worsened the fire. Wind gusts increased overnight on January 7, and multiple outlets reported that gusts reached up to 100 miles per hour in certain parts of L.A. County.

After the fires were contained, officials considered the option of arson. However, that hasn’t been proven yet.

How Many Fires Affected L.A. Right in January 2025?

There were 14 fires in total throughout the state of California in January 2025, mostly in San Diego and Los Angeles County. The largest fires were the Palisades fire and the Eaton fire, which affected Pasadena and Altadena.

Who Was Arrested for the Palisades Fire?

Jonathan Rinderknecht, a 29-year-old Florida resident, was arrested in connection to the Palisades fire on suspicion of “maliciously” igniting it. Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said in October 2025 that Rinderknecht started the Lachman Fire in the Pacific Palisades on January 1 — days before the massive inferno ravaged the region.

“He is charged with starting the Palisades Fire. He started it on January 1,” Essayli indicated, per CBS.

The Lachman Fire initially affected about eight acres and did not destroy structures, but investigations later revealed that the Santa Ana winds could have rekindled embers that led to the Palisades Fire in the same location.

Earlier this year, California Attorney General Rob Bonta told CNN there were “some indications that arson is a possibility that we have to be open to.”