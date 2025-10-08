Celebrity Homes in 2025 California Fires: Palisades Houses Lost or Burned

The Palisades fire that broke out in California in January 2025 quickly spread throughout Southern California. In just one day, multiple fires erupted across Los Angeles County. Since Pacific Palisades was well known for its celebrity residents, concerned fans wondered which stars’ homes were affected by the wildfires.

Apart from wealthy celebrities, countless residents in Pacific Palisades and surrounding L.A. county areas lost their homes or struggled to fend off the embers. After the initial Palisades fire erupted, some people abandoned their cars in the streets and fled the area to escape the encroaching flames and billowing smoke.

Find out which celebrity homes burned down in the Palisades fire and what other stars lived there below.

Which Celebrities Live in Pacific Palisades?

Multiple stars live in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Reese Witherspoon and Ben Affleck are among the most recognizable residents.

What Celebrities Lived in Pacific Palisades Before the Fire?

Matthew Perry was one of the most well-known Pacific Palisades residents. The late Friends alum died at his house in October 2023. One year later, his home was sold to film producer and real estate developer Anita Verma-Lallian, according to People.

In addition to Matthew, other stars who reportedly owned homes or resided in Pacific Palisades were Billy Crystal, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, Dan Aykroyd, Kobe Bryant, Dr. Dre, Alden Ehrenreich, Jennifer Garner, Anthony Hopkins and several others.

Which Celebrity Homes Were Burned in the Palisades Fire?

The Hills alum Spencer Pratt lost their home during the Palisades fire in January 2025. Spencer shared a frightening TikTok clip at the time, which showed an entire property engulfed in flames. He captioned his video, “Nightmare came true.”

Additionally, Anna Faris, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester‘s homes burned down in the fire, TMZ reported. Paris Hilton and Mandy Moore also revealed that their homes burned down. Paris watched her Malibu house burn, while Mandy had to evacuate Altadena.

Celebrity Homes That Burned in Past California Fires

Miley Cyrus is one of the most well-known stars who lost her Malibu, California, home during the 2018 Woolsey fire. The Grammy Award winner shared her house with then-husband Liam Hemsworth. Miley reflected on the loss of her home during a 2023 TikTok video series.

“The Meet Miley Cyrus record was really where I started writing my own songs as a solo artist, and so, I was working with a producer in Malibu that lived in a house in Ramirez Canyon, which I would’ve never known 15 years later I would be living in that house, which would eventually burn down,” Miley said. “That house had so much magic to it. It ended up really changing my life.”

Miley also seemingly referenced her home’s devastation in her hit single “Flowers” in the lyric, “We were right, till we weren’t / Watched a home and watched it burn.”