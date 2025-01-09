L.A. Fires: Is the Hollywood Sign on Fire Now?

The California wildfires have caused widespread destruction in Pacific Palisades and surrounding towns. This disaster has devastated Los Angeles, leaving many residents without homes and cherished belongings. The fires have gained global attention, prompting Vice President Kamala Harris to release a statement via the White House website, which read, “My heart goes out to all those being impacted by the devastating wildfires in Southern California. Doug and I are praying for our fellow Californians who have evacuated, and we are thinking of the families whose homes, businesses, and schools remain in harm’s way. We are deeply grateful for the heroic first responders who are risking their own safety to fight the flames and help keep communities safe.”

As wildfire images circulate online, some claim the iconic Hollywood Sign has caught fire. But is this true? The landmark is a historic symbol of California and a major tourist attraction. So, does it still stand, and can visitors still see it?

How Many Fires Are Burning in California Now?

According to NBC News, at least five fires are currently burning in Los Angeles. The outlet reported that the wildfires have claimed an estimated five lives.

Is the Hollywood Sign on Fire in 2025?

No, the Hollywood Sign is not burning. While the landmark has not caught fire, smoke and poor air quality have affected its visibility.

How Did the California Fires Start?

Per NBC News, the fires were fueled by strong winds and dry weather conditions. According to the outlet, Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin M. Crowley stated, “It’s safe to say that the Palisades Fire is one of the most destructive fires in Los Angeles history.”

Firefighters continue working tirelessly to contain the flames, while residents face uncertainty in the aftermath. Among those who have lost their homes are celebrities such as Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Paris Hilton, and Anna Faris.