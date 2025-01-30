Grammys 2025 Nominees: Who Was Nominated for an Award?

The 2025 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 2, at the Crypto Arena in downtown Los Angeles. We are excited to see who takes home the gold, and to sing along to the talented performers. We will have performances by Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and more! Our Queen B, Beyonce who made history in 2023 by having the most Grammy awards ever with a casual 32, is nominated 11 more times for the upcoming evening. Besides the music, we’re carefully on the look-out to see who will most definitely make it on the best-dressed list.
Below, Hollywood Life has got your covered on the nominations!
Grammys 2025 Nominations
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
RAYE
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Song of the Year
“A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey
“BIRDS OF A FEATHER,” Billie Eilish
“Die With a Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
“Fortnight,” Taylor Swift
“Good Luck, Babe!,” Chappell Roan
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
“Please Please Please,” Sabrina Carpenter
“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” Beyoncé
Record of the Year
“Now and Then,” The Beatles
“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” Beyoncé
“Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter
“360,” Charli xcx
“BIRDS OF A FEATHER,” Billie Eilish
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
“Good Luck, Babe!” Chappell Roan
“Fortnight,” Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone)
Album of the Year
New Blue Sun, André 3000
COWBOY CARTER, Beyoncé
Short n’ Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter
BRAT, Charli xcx
Djesse Vol. 4, Jacob Collier
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, Billie Eilish
The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Chappell Roan
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT, Taylor Swift
Best Pop Solo Performance
“BODYGUARD,” Beyoncé
“Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter
“Apple,” Charli xcx
“BIRDS OF A FEATHER,” Billie Eilish
“Good Luck, Babe!,” Chappell Roan
Best Pop Vocal Album
Short n’ Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, Billie Eilish
eternal sunshine, Ariana Grande
The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Chappell Roan
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT, Taylor Swift
Best Rock Song
“Beautiful People (Stay High),” The Black Keys
“Broken Man,” St. Vincent
“Dark Matter,” Pearl Jam
“Dilemma,” Green Day
“Gift Horse,” IDLES
Best Country Album
COWBOY CARTER, Beyoncé
F-1 Trillion, Post Malone
Deeper Well, Kacey Musgraves
Higher, Chris Stapleton
Whirlwind, Lainey Wilson
Best R&B Song
“After Hours,” Kehlani
“Burning,” Tems
“Here We Go (Uh Oh),” Coco Jones
“Ruined Me,” Muni Long
“Saturn,” SZA
Best Rap Performance
“Enough (Miami),” Cardi B
“When The Sun Shines Again,” Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos
“NISSAN ALTIMA,” Doechii
“Houdini,” Eminem
“Like That,” Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar
“Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (includes film and television)
American Fiction
Challengers
The Color Purple
Dune: Part Two
Shōgun