Grammys 2025 Nominees: Who Was Nominated for an Award?

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Recording A

The 2025 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 2, at the Crypto Arena in downtown Los Angeles. We are excited to see who takes home the gold, and to sing along to the talented performers. We will have performances by Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and more! Our Queen B, Beyonce who made history in 2023 by having the most Grammy awards ever with a casual 32, is nominated 11 more times for the upcoming evening. Besides the music, we’re carefully on the look-out to see who will most definitely make it on the best-dressed list.

Below, Hollywood Life has got your covered on the nominations!

Grammys 2025 Nominations

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Song of the Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER,” Billie Eilish

“Die With a Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

“Fortnight,” Taylor Swift

“Good Luck, Babe!,” Chappell Roan

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

“Please Please Please,” Sabrina Carpenter

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” Beyoncé

Record of the Year

“Now and Then,” The Beatles

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” Beyoncé

“Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter

“360,” Charli xcx

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER,” Billie Eilish

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

“Good Luck, Babe!” Chappell Roan

“Fortnight,” Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone)

Album of the Year

New Blue Sun, André 3000

COWBOY CARTER, Beyoncé

Short n’ Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter

BRAT, Charli xcx

Djesse Vol. 4, Jacob Collier

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, Billie Eilish

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Chappell Roan

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT, Taylor Swift

Best Pop Solo Performance

“BODYGUARD,” Beyoncé

“Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter

“Apple,” Charli xcx

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER,” Billie Eilish

“Good Luck, Babe!,” Chappell Roan

Best Pop Vocal Album

Short n’ Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, Billie Eilish

eternal sunshine, Ariana Grande

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Chappell Roan

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT, Taylor Swift

Best Rock Song

“Beautiful People (Stay High),” The Black Keys

“Broken Man,” St. Vincent

“Dark Matter,” Pearl Jam

“Dilemma,” Green Day

“Gift Horse,” IDLES

Best Country Album

COWBOY CARTER, Beyoncé

F-1 Trillion, Post Malone

Deeper Well, Kacey Musgraves

Higher, Chris Stapleton

Whirlwind, Lainey Wilson

Best R&B Song

“After Hours,” Kehlani

“Burning,” Tems

“Here We Go (Uh Oh),” Coco Jones

“Ruined Me,” Muni Long

“Saturn,” SZA

Best Rap Performance

“Enough (Miami),” Cardi B

“When The Sun Shines Again,” Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos

“NISSAN ALTIMA,” Doechii

“Houdini,” Eminem

“Like That,” Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar

“Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (includes film and television)

American Fiction

Challengers

The Color Purple

Dune: Part Two

Shōgun